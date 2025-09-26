This annual event provides a sacred space to honor and remember the babies gone too soon.

To learn more and register, please visit:

Tampa VA Virtual Wave of Light Ceremony on Eventbrite

We hope you will join us as we honor and remember, and we look forward to seeing you again in group next month.

To normalize these experiences and honor each unique story, you are invited to share your baby’s name. Together, we will light candles to symbolize hope, love, and enduring memory.

*Baby names can also be submitted by clicking "get tickets" and following check out prompts. *