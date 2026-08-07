Skip to Content

Veterans, Mammolink is coming to Lecanto, FL!

Poster for Mammogram event on September 3, 2026, featuring a pink mobile mammogram truck and women smiling.

When:

Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET

Where:

Parking Lot

2804 W Marc Knighton Ct

Lecanto, FL

Cost:

Free

Veterans, Mammolink is coming to Lecanto, FL! 

Take charge of your health with convenient mammography screening aboard the Mammolink mobile unit. No script required, and appointments are designed to be quick and easy.

September 3, 2026
8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
2804 W Marc Knighton Ct, Lecanto, FL 34461
⏱️ 10-minute appointments
✅ Same-day results
Ages 35+ welcome
️ In partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Protect your tomorrow—book your appointment today! Scan the QR code on the flyer or visit Mammolink.com.

#Mammolink #VeteransHealth #WomensHealth #Mammogram #BreastCancerScreening #EarlyDetection #MobileMammography #VA #LecantoFL #CitrusCounty #FloridaVeterans #ProtectYourTomorrow

Other VA events

Last updated: 