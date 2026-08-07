Thu. Sep 3, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET

Veterans, Mammolink is coming to Lecanto, FL!

Take charge of your health with convenient mammography screening aboard the Mammolink mobile unit. No script required, and appointments are designed to be quick and easy.

September 3, 2026

⏰8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

2804 W Marc Knighton Ct, Lecanto, FL 34461

⏱️ 10-minute appointments

✅ Same-day results

Ages 35+ welcome

️ In partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Protect your tomorrow—book your appointment today! Scan the QR code on the flyer or visit Mammolink.com.

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