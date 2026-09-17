Information on the 2026-2027 flu season
When:
Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
Tampa, FL
Cost:
Free
Flu Season
Information on the 2026-2027 flu season
It’s time to get your flu shot.
Veterans will be able to receive their flu shot at all Outpatient Clinics.
No-cost flu shots are available to Veterans at the Tampa VA and at many locations within the community.
Visit www.va.gov/find-locations or call 877-881-7618 to find a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care. Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and show your government-issued ID.
If you have received your Flu Shot outside of the VA through a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care, please send a secure message to your PACT Team through MyHealtheVet so your VHA health record can be updated.
When you’re onsite, flu vaccinations are available at—
- Primary Care Annex, Brooksville, Lakeland, Lecanto, New Port Richey, South Hillsborough, Sabal Park, 46th Street Clinic, and Zephyrhills Outpatient Clinics:
- Flu shots available inside the clinic and in conjunction with scheduled face-to-face Primary Care appointments. Ask your PACT Team for more information.
- Flu vaccinations are offered on the following special dates/times & locations:
- Main Hospital – SCI Lobby Flu Shot Station
- Starting September 21st, walk-up availability Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Primary Care Annex (PCA)
- Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic October 10th, November 14th, and December 12th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Brooksville Clinic
- Walk-in availability October 9th and October 16th from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Starting October 19th, walk-in availability will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Lakeland Clinic
- Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic October 13-15 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Lecanto Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- New Port Richey Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Women’s Clinic (at the PCA)
- Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- 46th Street Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sabal Park Clinic
- Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Zephyrhills Clinic
- Walk in availability during the month of October 13th – October 30th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Main Hospital – SCI Lobby Flu Shot Station