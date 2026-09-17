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Information on the 2026-2027 flu season

Poster advertising flu shot details at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.

When:

Thu. Sep 17, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard

Tampa, FL

Cost:

Free

Flu Season

Information on the 2026-2027 flu season

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It’s time to get your flu shot.  

Veterans will be able to receive their flu shot at all Outpatient Clinics.

No-cost flu shots are available to Veterans at the Tampa VA and at many locations within the community.

Visit www.va.gov/find-locations or call 877-881-7618 to find a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care. Tell them you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, and show your government-issued ID.

If you have received your Flu Shot outside of the VA through a local in-network pharmacy or urgent care, please send a secure message to your PACT Team through MyHealtheVet so your VHA health record can be updated.

When you’re onsite, flu vaccinations are available at—

  • Primary Care Annex, Brooksville, Lakeland, Lecanto, New Port Richey, South Hillsborough, Sabal Park, 46th Street Clinic, and Zephyrhills Outpatient Clinics:
    • Flu shots available inside the clinic and in conjunction with scheduled face-to-face Primary Care appointments. Ask your PACT Team for more information.
  • Flu vaccinations are offered on the following special dates/times & locations:
    • Main Hospital – SCI Lobby Flu Shot Station
      • Starting September 21st, walk-up availability Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
    • Primary Care Annex (PCA)
      • Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic October 10th, November 14th, and December 12th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    • Brooksville Clinic
      • Walk-in availability October 9th and October 16th from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
      • Starting October 19th, walk-in availability will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Lakeland Clinic
      • Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic October 13-15 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
      • Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
    • Lecanto Clinic
      • Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • New Port Richey Clinic
      • Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Women’s Clinic (at the PCA)
      • Walk-in availability Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • 46th Street Clinic
      • Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Sabal Park Clinic
      • Walk-in availability Monday-Thursday from 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Zephyrhills Clinic
      • Walk in availability during the month of October 13th – October 30th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

 

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