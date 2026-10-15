Infection Prevention & Control Week 2026: Travel Through Time

Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Join us as we celebrate Infection Prevention & Control Week 2026 - October 19–25, 2026 | Infection Prevention & Control Week with a special educational event highlighting the history, advancements, and future of infection prevention practices.

This year's theme, "Travel Through Time with Infection Prevention & Control," invites attendees to explore how infection prevention practices have evolved from ancient remedies to modern healthcare innovations and emerging technologies.

Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) Fair

Date: Friday, October 23, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: SCI First & Middle Dining Rooms

Building: SCI Building 38

Rooms: B001-38 and B002-38

Explore the Past, Present, and Future of Infection Prevention

The IPC Fair will feature educational exhibits, interactive demonstrations, and opportunities to engage with healthcare professionals and industry partners.

Attendees will learn about important infection prevention topics, including:

Hand Hygiene and Infection Prevention Best Practices

Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI) Prevention

Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infection (CLABSI) Prevention

Tuberculosis (TB) Awareness

Environment of Care (EOC)

Historical and Emerging Infection Prevention Practices

Interactive Infection Prevention Escape Room

Participating Vendors and Services

Representatives from various departments, healthcare services, and industry partners will be available to provide educational resources, demonstrations, and information about infection prevention initiatives.

Participating vendors and services include:

EMS, FMS, SPS, FDVA, QM, Home Care Programs, Wound Care, SCI, ASP, PDI, Johnson & Johnson, Kurin, BD, Medline, and additional partners.

Medication Disposal Opportunity

Bring expired or unused antibiotics and medications for proper disposal and receive a prize!

Attendees are encouraged to participate in this medication safety initiative, which promotes responsible medication disposal and helps reduce risks associated with keeping expired or unused medications.

Continuing Education Opportunities

Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits will be available for eligible attendees.

This event provides an opportunity for healthcare professionals and staff to expand their knowledge, strengthen infection prevention practices, and engage with colleagues and industry experts.

Join Us in Advancing Infection Prevention

Infection prevention is a shared responsibility and an essential component of delivering safe, high-quality care to Veterans.

We encourage staff and healthcare professionals to attend the IPC Fair, participate in educational activities, and discover how lessons from the past continue to shape safer healthcare practices for the future.

"Every era had a battle against infection. Ours continues today."

We look forward to seeing you on October 23, 2026!