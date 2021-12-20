Virtual Mission Nutrition -Tuesdays, 10-11:00 a.m. and Fridays, 2-3:00 p.m.

This one hour class serves as great introduction to nutrition services for Veterans across JAHVH clinics. During this class, Registered Dietitians review the relationship between diet and disease, an overview of healthy eating principles and how to keep food records. We also discuss an overview of our vast class offerings. Any Veteran interested in prevention and/or management of chronic disease or overweight/obesity through nutrition intervention would benefit from attending this class before an individual appointment.

To schedule: Contact your Primary Care Team Clinic

Brooksville- 352-597-8287

Lakeland- 863-701-2470

Lecanto- 352-746-8000

Main Hospital or Primary Care Annex 813-972-2000 X 2569

Pasco- 727-869-4100

Riverview- 813-998-8980

Zephyrhills- 813-780-2550