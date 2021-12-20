Virtual Mission Nutrition -Tuesdays, 10-11:00 a.m. and Fridays, 2-3:00 p.m.
Virtual Mission Nutrition
- When
-
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 10:00 a.m.
–
Tuesday, Feb 1, 11:00 a.m. EST
- Where
-
JAHVH
Tampa , FL
- Cost
- Free
This one hour class serves as great introduction to nutrition services for Veterans across JAHVH clinics. During this class, Registered Dietitians review the relationship between diet and disease, an overview of healthy eating principles and how to keep food records. We also discuss an overview of our vast class offerings. Any Veteran interested in prevention and/or management of chronic disease or overweight/obesity through nutrition intervention would benefit from attending this class before an individual appointment.
- To schedule: Contact your Primary Care Team Clinic
Brooksville- 352-597-8287
Lakeland- 863-701-2470
Lecanto- 352-746-8000
Main Hospital or Primary Care Annex 813-972-2000 X 2569
Pasco- 727-869-4100
Riverview- 813-998-8980
Zephyrhills- 813-780-2550