James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital - Campus map

Directions

From the north:

Take Interstate 75 south to the Fletcher Avenue exit. Go West to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard then turn left. The hospital is on the second block on the right.

From the south:

Take I-75 north to the Fowler Avenue exit. Go West to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard then turn right. The hospital is one-quarter of a mile down on the left.

From the east:

Take Interstate 4 west to I-75. Then go north on I-75 to the Fowler Avenue exit. Go west on Fowler Avenue to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and turn right. The hospital is one-quarter of a mile down on the left.

From the west (the St. Pete/Clearwater area):

Take Interstate 275 east to the Fowler Avenue exit. Then go east on Fowler to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and turn left. The hospital is one-quarter of a mile down on the left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33612

Intersection: Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and East 131st Avenue

Coordinates: 28°3'52.98"N 82°25'46.50"W