April 7, 2025

Tampa , FL — James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Introduces Advanced Accure Laser Treatment for Severe Acne.

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (JAHVH) is pleased to announce the addition of the Accure Laser System to its dermatology services, offering Veterans a cutting-edge, non-drug option for the long-term treatment of mild to severe inflammatory acne vulgaris. This initiative underscores JAHVH's commitment to providing the latest advancements in medical technology to enhance patient care.

The Accure Laser System, recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for long-term acne treatment, utilizes a 1726 nm wavelength to precisely target and reduce sebaceous gland activity, addressing one of the root causes of acne. Clinical trials have demonstrated a significant reduction in inflammatory lesions, with patients experiencing an average 70% decrease six months after a series of four treatments. Notably, these results have been consistent across various skin types, with high patient satisfaction reported.

"Integrating the Accure Laser System into our dermatology clinic represents a significant advancement in our ability to treat veterans suffering from persistent acne," said Dr. Thomas Beachkofsky, Director of the JAHVH Dermatology Laser Surgery and Cutaneous Rehabilitation Clinic. "This technology offers a durable, drug-free alternative that aligns with our mission to provide comprehensive and innovative care to our patients."

The introduction of this laser system is part of JAHVH's broader effort to incorporate state-of-the-art treatments into its dermatological services. The hospital has a history of embracing advanced technologies, as evidenced by its collaborations to enhance skin treatment training and its commitment to providing expert and compassionate care to veterans.

Veterans interested in exploring this new treatment option are encouraged to consult with their JAHVH dermatology provider to determine if the Accure Laser System is appropriate for their condition.

About James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, located in Tampa, Florida, is dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services to veterans. The hospital offers a wide range of medical, surgical, and rehabilitative services, with a focus on integrating advanced technologies and treatments to enhance patient outcomes.

Media Contact:

Roderick Cunningham

Chief of Communications/Medical Media/Public Affairs James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

Phone: 813-979-3645