James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2026

Tampa, FL - The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades — Tampa, Florida

Modernize Elevators — Tampa, Florida

Replace Locate Chilled Water Piping Spinal Cord Injury

Restoration of Building 1 Envelope

Study Rehabilitation Pool Life Expectancy and Repairs

Study Stairwell Structure and Settlement of Buildings 30, 38, and 42

“This funding allows James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Tampa Bay region,” said Cory P. Price Interim Executive Director.

VA obligated all $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY 2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: