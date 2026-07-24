James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 24, 2026

Tampa, FL - TAMPA, Fla. – James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital received funding for Non-Recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 after receiving funding earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve health care facilities in FY 2026 through the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in the third quarter of FY 2026 are:

-1.5T MRI ICC (Access)

-Construct New Bed Tower Connector

-Construct Waterproofing Building 1 and 2

-CT Scanner ICC (LDCT)

-Renovate Building 1 – 5 South to single-patient rooms

-Renovate Ground Floor Halls and Walls

-Renovate Research Building No. 2

-Replace Fire Barrier Doors in Buildings 32 and 38

-Replace Fluoroscopy Imaging – Room 1D-130

-Study Sanitary System Building 100

-Upgrade 3T MRI

-Upgrade Facility Security Phase 2

-Upgrade Open MRI 1.2

“This funding allows James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital to continue modernizing and improving so our facility remains safe, efficient and equipped to provide high-quality care for Veterans throughout the Tampa Bay region,” said Cory P. Price, FACHE, interim executive director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for FY 2026, VA has obligated $2.3 billion through the third quarter. That obligation of funds includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

$11 million for major building upgrades such as elevators, electrical systems and boiler plants.

This investment is one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 200,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.

Opened 38 new VA health care facilities since Jan. 20, 2025, expanding health care access for Veterans around the country.

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 74% since Jan. 20, 2025, after it increased 24% during the Biden Administration. In February, the backlog fell below 100,000 claims for the first time since 2020.

Offered Veterans more than 3 million appointments outside normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

Permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in FY 2025, the highest total in seven years.