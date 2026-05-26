James A. Haley Veterans Hospital receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 26, 2026

Tampa, FL - Tampa, FL – James A. Haley Veterans Hospital received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding VHA-NRM-Project-Awards-FY2026-Q2-508.pdf in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades

Campus Grounds, Roadways and Safety Ph 2

Renovate Electrical Distribution Panels Building 1

Renovate Pharmacy Hood Duct Work for USP 800 Compliance

Haley) Renovate Remaining Research Floor Building 2

Replace Cardiac Cath Lab 1

Replace Sanitary Sewer Drainage Systems for Building 1

Restoration of Building 1 Envelope

Upgrade Building one Sanitary Risers in Chases Ph 2

Upgrade Facilities Security

“This funding allows James A. Haley Veterans Hospital to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans inTampa, FL,” said Melissa A. Sundin, Interim Executive Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 100,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.