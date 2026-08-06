VA signs lease for new Community Living Center in Tampa, FL to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

August 6, 2026

Tampa, FL - Tampa, FL — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a PACT Act lease for the new Community Living Center (CLC) in Tampa, Florida, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by spring 2029, with first patient services anticipated to begin by fall 2030.

The new lease for the Tampa CLC will cover 136,087 Net Usable Square Feet and include 200 parking spaces, supporting the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital. This facility will enable the relocation of the current CLC off-site, allowing for the full implementation of VA Small House model, enhancing operational efficiency and the Veteran experience.

The new energy-efficient health care facility in Tampa will provide CLC and ancillary services to Veterans, enhancing operational efficiency and improving their overall experience. This project aims to address SCIP-identified space gaps and improve access and clinical outcomes for around 146,932 Veterans in the region.

“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, VA’s chief acquisition officer. “When a Veteran comes to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it, and this new lease is a critical investment in meeting that mission.”

VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.

For more information, contact vhatampublicaffairs@va.gov.