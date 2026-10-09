Veterans Health Hackathon 2026 Brings AI Innovation to VA's Toughest Healthcare Challenges

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2026

Tampa, FL - The Veterans Health Hackathon 2026, now in its third year, is a three-day event to develop frontline-driven AI solutions to urgent challenges in Veteran healthcare.

Using Microsoft AI technology, hundreds of participants will develop, test and analyze solutions with guidance from mentors, subject matter experts and Veterans. Independent judges will evaluate teams, and selected concepts will advance for further validation and prototype development.

WHEN & WHERE: Nov. 13-15, 2026. The Hackathon will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and run until 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Hilton Tampa Downtown, 211 N. Tampa St., Tampa, FL 33602.

WHO: More than 400 participants are expected, including senior VA and VHA leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs from Tampa and across the country, Veterans and veterans service organizations.

WHY: Last year’s Hackathon resulted in an initial 51 solution concepts, with 15 advancing to the Make-a-thon and six ultimately reaching the Accelerator Showcase, positioning their solutions for potential pilots at VA facilities nationwide. The selected concepts from the 2026 Hackathon will likewise enter the innovation pipeline, which sequentially invests resources in the highest-potential concepts through the Make-a-thon and Accelerator stages to advance the most promising solutions toward real-world implementation.

Tracks

This year’s Hackathon tackles key challenges by focusing problem-solving on three tracks:

Timely Access to Care: Accelerating access by reducing barriers, improving care pathways and shortening the time from need identification to care delivery.

Accelerating access by reducing barriers, improving care pathways and shortening the time from need identification to care delivery. Optimizing Enterprise-Wide Costs and Operational Efficiency: Modernizing operations to increase efficiency, reduce waste, optimize resources and streamline clinical workflows to improve Veteran care.

Modernizing operations to increase efficiency, reduce waste, optimize resources and streamline clinical workflows to improve Veteran care. Hiring Faster and More Competitively: Strengthening recruitment and onboarding as well as enhancing career pathways to build a stable, high-performing workforce and ensure continuity of care.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Media are invited to attend the opening session; interviews with VA leaders and participants available by request. To RSVP or coordinate an interview, contact NAME (EMAIL). [LR1]

About Veterans Health Venture Studio

Veterans Health Venture Studio is a cohort-based innovation program supported through a public–private collaboration between the Tampa VA Medical Center and VHA Innovation Ecosystem and powered by Microsoft Artificial Intelligence Technology. The initiative, which runs in annual cycles, taps into VA’s national talent pool of dedicated frontline staff and draws on the resources and subject matter expertise of private industry and academia. Over the course of a year, the initiative builds a pipeline of impactful AI-powered healthcare innovations and a growing ecosystem of people, technology and community development, creating a high-impact engine for accelerating innovation at scale.

[LR1]Will this be Rod or someone else from the Tampa PAO team?