Bariatric Surgery at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital | VA Tampa Health Care
Bariatric surgery is an approach to help you improve your health and quality of life by losing weight. Is excess weight affecting your life and your health? Bariatric surgery may help you reach a healthier weight.
This surgery alters your digestive system. For the surgery to be successful, you must change your diet and lifestyle. In most cases, the surgery is not reversible. So if you're considering surgery, learn all you can about it before you decide. Bariatric surgery also has a number of potential risks and complications that you need to discuss with your surgeon.
Established in April 2022, the James A. Haley VA Bariatric Surgery Program has performed over 100 bariatric procedures, including sleeve gastrectomy and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, with outcomes meeting or exceeding national benchmarks for weight loss.
Qualifying for Surgery
Surgery is not for everyone. To be considered, Veterans must meet the following criteria:
Body Mass Index (BMI) Requirements
- BMI of 35 or greater, or
- BMI of 30 or greater with a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes or metabolic syndrome (which may include insulin resistance, abdominal obesity, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol)
Required Steps Before Surgery
- Demonstrated prior attempts at weight loss, including documented completion of at least 10 out of 12 MOVE! Weight Management classes, with evidence of behavioral and dietary changes
- Attendance at our monthly Bariatric Surgery Information Session
- Psychological and psychosocial evaluation
- Evaluation by our medical bariatrician
- Upper endoscopy within 2 years of surgery
- Bariatric nutrition laboratory work
- Tobacco and nicotine free for at least 6 consecutive months (no exceptions)
- No substance or alcohol use disorder for at least 1 year
- Meet all required medical criteria as determined by the surgical team
Our Approach to Care
We provide a comprehensive, team-based approach to weight management and bariatric surgery. Veterans can expect coordinated care from specialists across the following disciplines: Gastroenterology, Medicine, Nutrition, Psychology, and Surgery.
Surgical Procedures Available
Sleeve Gastrectomy Sleeve gastrectomy is a weight loss surgery that removes approximately 75 to 80 percent of the stomach, leaving a smaller, sleeve-shaped stomach. This helps patients feel full sooner, eat smaller portions, and reduces hunger by lowering appetite-related hormones. Long-term success requires healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, lifelong vitamin and mineral supplementation, and routine follow-up care.
Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Gastric bypass is a weight loss surgery that creates a small stomach pouch and reroutes part of the small intestine, helping patients feel full sooner, eat smaller portions, and absorb fewer calories. The procedure also changes hormones that regulate hunger and blood sugar, often resulting in significant weight loss and improvement in obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure. Lifelong commitment to healthy eating, vitamin and mineral supplementation, regular follow-up, and physical activity is required to maintain results and prevent nutritional deficiencies.
Robotic-Assisted Surgery Our surgical team utilizes robotic-assisted techniques to perform minimally invasive bariatric procedures, supporting precision, safety, and faster recovery.
Post Gastric Banding (Lap Band) Management Patients who have previously undergone gastric banding (Lap Band) may still be eligible for bariatric surgery. Our team provides evaluation and management of prior gastric band procedures, including assessment for band-related complications such as reflux, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, or band intolerance, and can determine whether revision or conversion to another bariatric procedure may be appropriate.
Bariatric Surgery Team
Surgery
- Boris Kiriazov, MD, FACS — General and Bariatric Surgeon
- Terry Wright, MD — General and Bariatric Surgeon
Surgery Advanced Practice
- Taylor Le, PA-C — General/Bariatric Surgery PA and Bariatric Surgery Program Coordinator
Nutrition
- Mahalia French, MS, RDN, CNSC — Bariatric Dietitian
Psychology
- Carly I. Salzberg, PhD — Clinical Psychologist
- Vijay Bajnath, PsyD — Clinical Psychologist
MOVE! Physicians
- Lindsey M. Joseph, MD
- Glorimar Nazario-Vidal, MD
- Lindsey E. Ehren, MD
Location
James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Tampa, FL 33612 Main Phone:
How to Make an Appointment
New patients: If you are not currently being seen by Bariatric Surgery, ask your Primary Care Provider for a referral for an initial consultation. You may also call our scheduling line to register for our monthly Bariatric Surgery Information Session to learn more about our program before getting started.
- Toll free:
- Direct:
- Bariatric Information Session Clinic: TPA VVC BARI INTRO
Current patients: If you are already being followed by Bariatric Surgery, please call the clinic directly or send a secure message through MyHealtheVet.
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