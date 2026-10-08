Bariatric Surgery at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital | VA Tampa Health Care

Our Approach to Care

We provide a comprehensive, team-based approach to weight management and bariatric surgery. Veterans can expect coordinated care from specialists across the following disciplines: Gastroenterology, Medicine, Nutrition, Psychology, and Surgery.

Surgical Procedures Available

Sleeve Gastrectomy Sleeve gastrectomy is a weight loss surgery that removes approximately 75 to 80 percent of the stomach, leaving a smaller, sleeve-shaped stomach. This helps patients feel full sooner, eat smaller portions, and reduces hunger by lowering appetite-related hormones. Long-term success requires healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, lifelong vitamin and mineral supplementation, and routine follow-up care.

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Gastric bypass is a weight loss surgery that creates a small stomach pouch and reroutes part of the small intestine, helping patients feel full sooner, eat smaller portions, and absorb fewer calories. The procedure also changes hormones that regulate hunger and blood sugar, often resulting in significant weight loss and improvement in obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, and high blood pressure. Lifelong commitment to healthy eating, vitamin and mineral supplementation, regular follow-up, and physical activity is required to maintain results and prevent nutritional deficiencies.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Our surgical team utilizes robotic-assisted techniques to perform minimally invasive bariatric procedures, supporting precision, safety, and faster recovery.

Post Gastric Banding (Lap Band) Management Patients who have previously undergone gastric banding (Lap Band) may still be eligible for bariatric surgery. Our team provides evaluation and management of prior gastric band procedures, including assessment for band-related complications such as reflux, vomiting, difficulty swallowing, or band intolerance, and can determine whether revision or conversion to another bariatric procedure may be appropriate.

Bariatric Surgery Team

Surgery

Boris Kiriazov, MD, FACS — General and Bariatric Surgeon

Terry Wright, MD — General and Bariatric Surgeon

Surgery Advanced Practice

Taylor Le, PA-C — General/Bariatric Surgery PA and Bariatric Surgery Program Coordinator

Nutrition

Mahalia French, MS, RDN, CNSC — Bariatric Dietitian

Psychology

Carly I. Salzberg, PhD — Clinical Psychologist

Vijay Bajnath, PsyD — Clinical Psychologist

MOVE! Physicians

Lindsey M. Joseph, MD

Glorimar Nazario-Vidal, MD

Lindsey E. Ehren, MD

Location

James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital 13000 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Tampa, FL 33612 Main Phone:

How to Make an Appointment

New patients: If you are not currently being seen by Bariatric Surgery, ask your Primary Care Provider for a referral for an initial consultation. You may also call our scheduling line to register for our monthly Bariatric Surgery Information Session to learn more about our program before getting started.

Toll free:

Direct:

Bariatric Information Session Clinic: TPA VVC BARI INTRO

Current patients: If you are already being followed by Bariatric Surgery, please call the clinic directly or send a secure message through MyHealtheVet.

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