The Post-Deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program (PREP) is a mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) inpatient program based on individualized evaluation and treatment needs. PREP includes comprehensive individualized evaluations and initiation of treatments for combat-related physical, cognitive, and mental health symptoms.

Emphasis is placed on persistent post-concussive symptoms, post-deployment readjustment issues and emotional functioning. Our treatment is collaborative and facilitated by an interdisciplinary team that can address both rehabilitation and mental health needs simultaneously.

Our nation is facing an ever going growing number of returning Active Duty Service Members (ADSM) and Veterans with mTBI who have paid for the cost of freedom and have earned the need for quaternary care. Often, these individuals present with injuries related to concussion, chronic pain, poor sleep, cognitive difficulties, poor interpersonal relationships, and PTSD.