The Post-Deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program (PREP)
PREP is an inpatient rehabilitation program that specializes in the evaluation and treatment of complex reactions and symptoms associated with possible mild TBI.
MISSION
Our mission is to provide each Active Duty Service Member and Veteran with compassionate, state-of-the art individualized treatment services focusing on rehabilitation and mental health needs. Community reintegration and a comprehensive plan for restoration of function are paramount. Our ultimate aims are to assist in improving functional abilities, reducing symptom complaints, stabilizing psychological distress while restoring confidence and a sense of mastery, enhancing family relationships, and assisting Veterans/Service Members with ongoing recovery.
The Post-Deployment Rehabilitation and Evaluation Program (PREP) is a mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) inpatient program based on individualized evaluation and treatment needs. PREP includes comprehensive individualized evaluations and initiation of treatments for combat-related physical, cognitive, and mental health symptoms.
Emphasis is placed on persistent post-concussive symptoms, post-deployment readjustment issues and emotional functioning. Our treatment is collaborative and facilitated by an interdisciplinary team that can address both rehabilitation and mental health needs simultaneously.
Our nation is facing an ever going growing number of returning Active Duty Service Members (ADSM) and Veterans with mTBI who have paid for the cost of freedom and have earned the need for quaternary care. Often, these individuals present with injuries related to concussion, chronic pain, poor sleep, cognitive difficulties, poor interpersonal relationships, and PTSD.
- Headache Treatment
- Individual, Evidence-Based (PE/CPT) Therapy for PTSD
- Insomnia and Apnea Treatment
- Medical Care/Medication Management
- Neuropsychological Management
- Cognitive Rehabilitation/Speech Therapy
- Vision Therapy
- Audiological Rehabilitation
- Heart Rate Variability Training
- Vestibular Therapy
- Physical Therapy/Core Training
- Functional Fitness
- Cognitive Balance Group
- Aquatic Therapy/Therapeutic Treadmill
- Community Reintegration
- Multi-sensory Rehabilitation
- Vocational Rehabilitation
Call (813) 972-2000 ext. 3415 or 6149 for the Referral and Admission information.
REFERRAL FAX #: 813-631-3075