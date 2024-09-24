FACILITY CLOSURE NOTICE

If a Veteran experiences a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For virtual urgent and tele-emergency care, Veterans can contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1- around the clock or visit www.visn8.va.gov/ccc.asp for more information. The center is staffed with doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, pharmacists, and administrative professionals who can assist Veterans.

For individual facility information visit www.va.gov/tampa-health-care/operating-status/

For hurricane updates visit TROPICAL STORM HELENE (noaa.gov)