FACILITY CLOSURE NOTICE
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa VA) and all outpatient clinics will be closed for in-person appointments Thursday September 26, 2024 due to anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Helene. Appointments will be converted to virtual or rescheduled for the next available appointment.
If a Veteran experiences a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For virtual urgent and tele-emergency care, Veterans can contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1-
For individual facility information visit www.va.gov/tampa-health-care/operating-status/
For hurricane updates visit TROPICAL STORM HELENE (noaa.gov)