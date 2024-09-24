Skip to Content

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (Tampa VA) and all outpatient clinics will be closed for in-person appointments Thursday September 26, 2024 due to anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Helene.  Appointments will be converted to virtual or rescheduled for the next available appointment. 

 

FACILITY CLOSURE NOTICE

If a Veteran experiences a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest open emergency room. For virtual urgent and tele-emergency care, Veterans can contact the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at 1- around the clock or visit www.visn8.va.gov/ccc.asp for more information. The center is staffed with doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, pharmacists, and administrative professionals who can assist Veterans.    

 

For individual facility information visit www.va.gov/tampa-health-care/operating-status/

For hurricane updates visit TROPICAL STORM HELENE (noaa.gov)

 

