Hurricane Idalia Updates.

CLOSURE REMINDER/FREE UBER/CCC/EMERGENCY PRESCRIPTION SERVICE

CBOC, OPC Closure: Out of an abundance of caution and for Veteran safety due to Hurricane Idalia, Tampa VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics with all other Outpatient Clinics will be closed Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30. Check clinic operation status here.

Free Rides: Uber is offering free rides to and from Florida state-approved evacuation shelters up to $35.00 each way for the following counties: Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk or Citrus.

To redeem a free round trip, open your Uber App, tap on account, tap on wallet and scroll to +Add Promo Code. Enter code IDALIARELIEF. Select your county (Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk or Citrus) state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at: https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/shelters). Maximum discount of up to $35 per ride. Ride offer valid for up to two trips per rider.

Virtual Urgent Care 24/7/365: VA Health Connect (also known as the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center) 1-877-741-3400 is operational 24/7 to provide Veterans with virtual care and support. Read more about available services at: https://www.visn8.va.gov/ccc.asp.

Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for Tampa VA. Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances. The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST.

State of Florida Resources: Visit the Florida Disaster website for evacuation zones, shelter status and openings, and more: https://www.floridadisaster.org/updates/.