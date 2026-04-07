Prior to this he served as the Chief of Environmental Management Service (EMS) within our healthcare system where he leads a comprehensive program of over 350 staff members. Dr. Jammeh began his VA career as a Technical Career Field (TCF) trainee in 2007, completing the program at Bay Pines in 2009. Over the years, his progressive leadership roles have included Assistant Chief, EMS in addition to having provided subject-matter expertise during involvement on many national VA and VHA advisory boards and task forces. He has completed several VA flagship leadership development and training programs including the VHA-focused Operations Management Flow Academy and the Health Care Leadership Development Program for executives.

Dr. Jammeh’s commitment to excellence along with his contributions to enhancing Veteran care have proven award-winning. In 2011, he was selected as the national Environmental Management Service Manager of the Year, a significant accolade. For his leadership as Co-Chair of the Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veterans Task Force, Environment of Care and Experience Workgroup in 2012, he was honored with formal recognition from (then) VA Secretary Shinseki. More recently, he was featured in the April 2021 Healthcare Environment and Facilities Programs Newsletter where his service leadership and management style were highlighted.

Dr. Jammeh earned an undergraduate degree in Economics and Management along with Certified Public Manager certification from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He earned both a Master of Business Administration degree (with a focus in Finance and Leadership) and Doctor of Business Administration degree from the University of South Florida where he holds an academic professorial appointment within the Muma College of Business.