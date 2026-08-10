Cory P. Price was appointed as the Interim Executive Director of James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics on June 16, 2026. Prior to this detail, Mr. Price served as the Executive Director of the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System. He has also served as the Associate Director for Operations for the Orlando VA Healthcare System and the Assistant Director of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. Mr. Price is a combat Veteran who served 11-years on active duty as a Medical Service Corps officer in the U.S. Army. As a DUSTOFF aviator, he flew medical evacuation missions domestically and internationally during peacetime and wartime and served two combat tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF). He earned his undergraduate degree in Aeronautical Science and his Commercial Pilot certification from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University; a graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from Webster University; and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Mr. Price held executive leadership positions among the highest complexity facilities within VA. Mr. Price served as the Associate Director for Operations (COO) for the Orlando VA Healthcare System and the Assistant Director of the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. In these roles Mr. Price was responsible for the oversight and management of hospital operations including Compensation & Pension, Finance, Health Administration, Human Resources, Nutrition & Food Service, Acquisition & Material Management, Police, Safety & Emergency Management, Prosthetics & Sensory Aids, and Voluntary Services.

A proud Veteran serving Veterans, Mr. Price served 11-years on active duty as a Medical Service Corps officer in the U.S. Army. As a DUSTOFF aviator, Mr. Price flew medical evacuation missions domestically and internationally during peacetime and wartime. Mr. Price served two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) with assignments at Fort Sam Houston, TX; Camp Red Cloud, Korea; Fort Rucker, AL; Fort Lewis, WA; Landstuhl, Germany; and Fort McPherson, GA.

Mr. Price has extensive knowledge in the Baldrige Performance Excellence framework, having served on the Robert W. Carey Board of Examiners as a trained State of Florida Sterling Examiner. Mr. Price received his undergraduate degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he majored in Aeronautical Science and obtained his Commercial Pilot certification. Mr. Price holds a graduate degree in Healthcare Administration from Webster University and is also Board Certified in Healthcare Management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).