Rachael Evans

Originally from Tampa, Florida, left her hometown in 1998 to honorably serve in the United States Air Force. During her 13.5 years of service, she earned two Associates of Applied Science degrees from the Community College of the Air Force (2008), followed by a Bachelor's in Management and Human Resources Management from Park University (2012). She later completed a Master of Arts in Administration with a concentration in Organizational Development from the University of Incarnate Word in 2013.

In that same year, Rachael began her career with the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Human Resources Department at the San Antonio, TX VA Hospital as a Human Resources Assistant. In 2014 she was promoted to Human Resources Specialist through the Technical Career Field (TCF) Program at the Tampa, FL VA Hospital. Upon completing the program, she focused her expertise on Employee and Labor Relations.

In 2017, Rachael was selected for the Assistant Human Resources Officer (AHRO) position through the TCF Program, serving in that role for two years. In January 2020, she accepted a temporary detail as Chief of Environmental Management Service at the Tampa VA, and by June 2020 she was officially selected for the position, in which she continues to serve today.

Outside of work, Rachael enjoys traveling with her spouse and two sons. Her boys are active in multiple sports and play on travel baseball teams, keeping the family busy and engaged year-round.