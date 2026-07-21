Dr. Shella M. Miller serves as the Assistant Director at the VISN 8 Network Office and has been appointed as Interim Deputy Director at James A. Haley VA.

In Dr. Miller's roles she provides executive leadership in advancing strategic priorities, operational excellence, and high-quality healthcare for the nation’s Veterans. With more than 20 years of leadership experience in the Department of Veterans Affairs and as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), Dr. Miller is recognized for her collaborative leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to organizational performance and innovation.Dr. Miller earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Science Education with a minor in Business Administration from the University of Florida, a Master of Health Administration from the University of South Florida College of Public Health, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership from Southeastern University.

Since beginning her VA career in 2002 as a Graduate Health Administration Trainee in Asheville, North Carolina, Dr. Miller has served in a variety of progressively responsible leadership positions at both the facility and regional levels. Her experience includes serving as Chief of Health Administration Service, VISN Business Implementation Officer, interim Assistant Director and Associate Director, Assistant Director and Acting Deputy Network for VISN 8. Throughout her career, she has successfully led complex organizational initiatives focused on healthcare operations, strategic planning, business management, organizational change and transformation, and enterprise performance improvement.

She is certified Prosci Change Management Practitioner, and a graduate of several VA leadership development programs, including VISN 8 Career Development for Leaders (CDL), the Partnership for Public Service Excellence in Government Fellowship, and Leadership VA. Her leadership philosophy centers on empowering teams, fostering collaboration, building resilient organizations, and delivering exceptional outcomes for Veterans.

Dr. Miller remains dedicated to strengthening the Veterans Health Administration through operational excellence, and a steadfast commitment to serving those who have served our nation.