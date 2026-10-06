Travis Owen

Mr. Owen’s leadership is grounded in eight years of service in the United States Navy as a Helicopter Search and Rescue Aircrewman, where precision, teamwork, and composure under pressure were essential to every mission. That same discipline and commitment to those in his care define his work today. Now a senior healthcare operations leader with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Tampa, Florida, Travis directs enterprise clinical operations across a complex federal medical system, aligning specialty care with national access standards and advising executive leadership on strategy, performance, and resource allocation. Over more than a decade with the VA, he has advanced through roles spanning clinical access management, environmental management, patient representation, and large-scale project leadership. Mr. Owen has repeatedly stepped forward to lead when the mission demanded it most. He served as on-site project manager for a mass vaccination clinic in direct support of the VA's Fourth Mission, mobilizing an interdisciplinary team to deliver care to the surrounding community during a national emergency. He has led a workforce responsible for safe, mission-ready care environments, and he provides decisive operational leadership during emergency clinical situations—assessing disruptions, mobilizing resources, and standing up alternative care capacity to ensure Veterans experience no interruption in their care. Across every role, he pairs steady, people-first leadership with a commitment to keeping care accessible, safe, and responsive when it matters most. Mr. Owen holds a Master of Public Health Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Biomedical Science and Biotechnology and is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program.