James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) hosted the third annual Veterans Health Hackathon November 13–15 in Tampa, bringing 197 hackers from VA, industry, and academia together for three days of problem-solving.

Their work centered on one question: how can technology better serve Veterans?

By Sunday afternoon, hackers had identified 226 problems, 36 teams had pitched their solutions to 15 judges, and nine teams had been recognized as winners across three challenge tracks. Every participant left with a Veterans Health Venture Studio (VHVS) challenge coin, a symbol that each person contributed to the mission regardless of where their team finished.

Starting With the Veteran

Held in collaboration with The American Legion and VHA Innovation Ecosystem and powered by Microsoft artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the Hackathon is the first phase of VHVS and the start of the program’s 2026 cohort. Friday’s opening session welcomed a room in which 64% of attendees, according to an opening poll, were new to the event, alongside returning innovators who keep coming back for the mission.

Dr. Indra Sandal, chief innovation officer at JAHVH and founder of VHVS, opened Friday’s session with a story about service. Her father served 35 years in the Indian Air Force and taught her three values growing up: discipline, determination and dedication. She said she saw them reflected in every hacker, mentor, judge and collaborator over the weekend. “Service has no borders,” she told the room.

“We don’t start with technology. We don’t find an exciting new technology and then ask, ‘Where can we use this?’ We start with the Veteran. We start with the barrier. We start with the need,” Sandal said.

Four leaders helped set the tone. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke about why Veterans deserve the best care possible and how ideas from outside VA can help drive change. Acting Under Secretary for Health John Figueroa shared a prerecorded message about using technology safely and with clear intent to transform VA care and services for generations of Veterans, naming suicide prevention and ending Veteran homelessness as VA’s highest priorities.

David Dunning, Executive Director of HSA 2.3, spoke about the personality each Hackathon develops and asked participants what they would take away from the weekend. Paul Sohl, CEO of the Florida High Tech Corridor, put it simply: “There’s no better community to help than our Veterans.”

A Community Built Around the Mission

They came from across the country. The 2026 Hackathon drew 550 applications from VHA, industry and academia across 44 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. By the numbers:

197 hackers: 64% from VA, 36% from outside VA and 30% Veterans

64% from VA, 36% from outside VA and 30% Veterans 50 VA facilities and more than 66 non-VA organizations represented

and more than 66 non-VA organizations represented 47 mentors, 18 Microsoft subject matter experts and 15 judges supporting teams throughout the weekend

supporting teams throughout the weekend 226 problems identified across three challenge tracks

identified across three challenge tracks 36 teams pitched to judges, with nine winners named

Since 2024, VHVS has trained nearly 760 VA and non-VA innovators, developed 33 business cases and built 13 technology prototypes. Its first solutions are now moving toward pilots in VA medical centers.

Learning From Those Who Came Before

On Saturday, the Voices of the Venture Studio panel brought back five Fellows from earlier cohorts, including two from Tampa VA, to show hackers where a Hackathon idea can lead. Just over a month earlier, many of them had demonstrated working prototypes at the Technology Showcase.

Dr. Dana Glenn, Women’s Health Medical Director, Tampa VA Medical Center: SPEED 360, which helps clinicians find records and information quickly

Women’s Health Medical Director, Tampa VA Medical Center: SPEED 360, which helps clinicians find records and information quickly Dr. Hao Cheng, Section Chief, Sleep Medicine, Miami VA Medical Center: using AI to route patients to the right specialty clinic faster

Section Chief, Sleep Medicine, Miami VA Medical Center: using AI to route patients to the right specialty clinic faster Genesis Rivera, Industrial Hygienist, Maine VA Medical Center: Mission Fax Possible, which automates community care records

Industrial Hygienist, Maine VA Medical Center: Mission Fax Possible, which automates community care records John Shahbazian, Principal Product Engineer, Coforma: Exit Strategy, which streamlines discharge planning

Principal Product Engineer, Coforma: Exit Strategy, which streamlines discharge planning Hayley Stevenson, Lead Program Analyst, Tampa VA Medical Center: CareNav, which reduces coding errors

The Fellows were candid about the road, from late nights together (one team passed a water bottle around to decide who spoke next) to a team that did not win its Hackathon but was still selected for the Make-a-thon. Their advice to this year’s hackers: keep asking why the problem exists, take small problems seriously, trust your team, and stay open to other perspectives. Asked to describe the Studio in one word, they answered “kaleidoscope,” “invaluable,” “serendipity,” “perseverance” and “collaboration.”

The Microsoft team also led hands-on AI training, showing hackers how GitHub Copilot can turn a messy, everyday data problem into a working solution one small step at a time.

From Problem Statement to Pitch

Hackers pitched problems on Friday evening and formed teams across three tracks. Teams then spent Saturday working with mentors, refining their problem statements and building solutions. The tracks included:

Timely Access to Care: Reducing wait times and improving referral, scheduling and care coordination so Veterans can access the right care sooner.

Reducing wait times and improving referral, scheduling and care coordination so Veterans can access the right care sooner. Optimize Enterprise-wide Costs and Operational Efficiency: Finding smarter ways to improve VA operations, clinical workflows and resource use so more resources can go toward Veteran care.

Finding smarter ways to improve VA operations, clinical workflows and resource use so more resources can go toward Veteran care. Hiring Faster and More Competitively: Improving recruitment, interviewing and onboarding to help VA attract and retain the workforce needed to serve Veterans.

On Sunday morning, 36 teams that had come together over the weekend presented to judges drawn from academia, veterans service organizations, industry, national program offices and VISN leadership. The winners were:

Timely Access to Care

First place: Hurry Up and Don’t Wait - Improves referral visibility and coordination across VA and community care, helping identify available appointments sooner while preserving Veteran choice.

Second place: Project 6 – Incorporates community care data to help identify Veterans at risk of suicide before a crisis occurs.

Third place: Care Concierge – Streamlines specialty care referrals and scheduling, helping Veterans get from referral to appointment faster across VA, DoD and community care.

Optimize Enterprise-wide Costs and Operational Efficiency

First place: VCARE - Connects facility risk data to help prioritize infrastructure issues that could disrupt clinical operations and Veteran care.

Second place: Beacon – Matches Veterans with potential oncology clinical trials, helping them reach treatment opportunities sooner while keeping eligibility decisions with clinical experts.

Third place: Care Nexus – Identifies missed or overdue labs and imaging earlier, helping care teams address gaps before they delay Veteran care.

Hiring Faster and More Competitively

First place: MedicBridge - Connects transitioning military medical personnel with VA career pathways that build on their clinical experience, helping fill critical workforce needs.

Second place: Train to Retain – Builds recruitment into the physician training pipeline, helping VA identify, engage and retain more trainees as future VA clinicians.

Third place: Cleared to Care - Centralizes and streamlines provider credentialing earlier in the hiring process, helping reduce delays and get clinicians ready to serve Veterans sooner.

Public-Private Collaboration in Action

The closing session featured a public-private collaboration panel with David Dunning; Marc MacDonald, General Manager at Microsoft; Kenny Spratt, Founder and Executive Director of Talent Base Foundation; Dr. Jamie Fairclough, Faculty at MIT Catalyst; and Dr. Kimberly McManus, Acting Chief AI Officer for VA’s Office of Information and Technology. Asked for one word to describe the weekend, panelists answered “inspiring,” “passion,” “grit,” “collaboration” and “impact.”

VHA Chief Operating Officer Greg Goins, who co-chairs the VHVS Advisory Council, shared a message with hackers: “The sharper the statement, the stronger the solution.” He encouraged teams to design for the person who will use the tool on an ordinary Tuesday, and not to let perfect get in the way of good enough.

The Journey Continues

The Hackathon is only the first step. Teams selected from this year’s event will continue to the Make-a-thon in winter 2027, where they will validate their solutions and build business cases before moving on to the Accelerator. Last year’s cohort followed the same path, from the 2025 Veterans Health Hackathon through the Make-a-thon to the Technology Showcase this fall.

JAHVH thanks the hackers, mentors, judges, sponsors and collaborators who made the weekend possible, including The American Legion, Microsoft, the VHA Innovation Ecosystem, Dr. Wendell Jones, Network Director for VISN 2 (VA Southeast Healthcare Network), and the many leaders across VHA whose support allowed participants to contribute their expertise, creativity and time.