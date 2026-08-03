“For many Veterans, the transition from military service to civilian life can be challenging, with lingering physical, emotional, and psychological scars that are often difficult to heal.

While traditional therapies and treatments play a crucial role in addressing these challenges, creative expression through the arts has emerged as a powerful tool for healing,” said Streets.

People play a significant role in Joseph Street’s life. Born in Rochester, upstate New York, and later graduating from high school in Tampa, he experienced a great deal of mobility early on. After serving as a Captain in the Air Force, he sought opportunities to remain active and find meaningful self-expression. His journey into dance began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a disabled Veteran, we understand the importance of movement. We understand if you're not constantly in motion of some kind, because when we leave the military, you know we have a tendency to settle, so I found dance as an expression was really exercise. It was something that I did after moving to Florida from Los Angeles. I arrived in Florida one week before COVID so the entire first year, from my relocation I was in the house,” he shared.

Next, he got to moving. He enrolled in an online class at the Dancin’ In Motion School of the Arts (DMSA) in Tampa, Florida.

“I found Dancin’ In Motion online thinking I would take one or two classes just for fun. I kept progressing.”

There, he was introduced to his dance partner, Caroline Martinez. They performed both individually and collaboratively as partners for a period of two years. Subsequently, a fellow DMSA graduate observed their performances and presented them with a challenge.

According to Streets, “We were asked to perform at the Christmas in July event at James a Haley hospital and Brittni Cleland saw our performance and when I mentioned that I was a Veteran she suggested that I submit a video entry in the dance category and here we are.”

Cleland, a James A. Haley VA Medical Center Dance/Movement Therapist, encouraged him attend the 2025 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in Indianapolis after seeing the duo performance.

“From the moment she (Cleland) saw our performance at the Christmas in July event, she would not let go. She made sure all of the videos were submitted on time. The entire James Haley staff was so amazing in getting us here,” said Streets.

Martinez started dancing 3 1/2 years ago at Dancin’ Motion School of the Arts and eventually was asked to join the salsa dance team.

“That's where Joseph and I really got to practice more and that's how I got involved because we danced together,” said Martinez.

Streets added, “we danced on various teams, and we've had different partners and so we happen to be matched on the day when Brittni saw us.”

“After working with the lead director, Maria Espinoza, training with her and doing private lessons, she mentioned how my military bearing, and the fact that I was on the military drill team, was going to help me learn more as a strong lead in dance and so we're tried to cultivate that military bearing with the creativity of salsa and bachata,” Street admits.

While at the NVCAF, Streets is hoping to create more than art. He’s looking to create relationships and enjoy the camaraderie.

“We've been invited to sit at tables, and we get to listen to the stories, not just about the festival, but about life -- how do we get here, the different branches. So, the performances, those are going to be exciting, watching all the different types of expression, but the relationships, all of the new friendships we're finding a lot of the Veterans are right from our local area Tampa, Orlando,” he continued. “So, cultivating those new relationships and those friends that we didn't know that we had.”

I'm so happy that Caroline came and joined she's a non-Veteran, but she's so involved in all aspects of the festival.

“This is our first time,” Streets admits. “Hopefully not our last. We love to compete again for future opportunities but just to be here and share in that comradery with the other Veterans, it's really been incredible.”