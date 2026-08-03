AI Revolutionizes Surgical Precision and Patient Outcomes at Tampa VA

At the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Florida, AI-powered surgical advancements are improving the quality of care for Veterans, particularly in preoperative planning, intraoperative guidance, and post-operative recovery.

Enhancing Surgical Precision with AI and Augmented Reality in Tampa

AI’s ability to analyze vast datasets enables predictive analytics, which supports risk stratification, surgical decision-making, and real-time monitoring. One notable local usage involves augmented reality visualization, where more than 1,000 CT scan images are used to generate a 3D model of a Veteran’s anatomy. This breakthrough has facilitated the integration of augmented reality (AR) systems, such as Medivis SurgicalAR®, in Tampa to significantly enhance preoperative planning and intraoperative guidance.

Offered through a VHA Innovation Ecosystem and in collaboration with Tampa VA Innovation Center, Medivis SurgicalAR® transforms complex 2D imaging, such as CT scans, into 3D holographic visualizations that can be superimposed onto a patient’s body in the operating room. This technology offers several benefits:

Preoperative Planning: Immersive 3D representations of a patient’s unique anatomy offer more a more comprehensive understanding of complex anatomical relationships and spatial mapping, ultimately supporting the most optimal surgical strategy before an operation. In collaboration with Tampa VA Innovation Center—surgeons used the Medivis system to preoperatively plan a flap reconstruction of a groin wound. In this scenario, they displayed the anatomy visualization in real time on the Veteran in the operating room—better understanding the anatomy that they were about to encounter before surgery.

Immersive 3D representations of a patient’s unique anatomy offer more a more comprehensive understanding of complex anatomical relationships and spatial mapping, ultimately supporting the most optimal surgical strategy before an operation. In collaboration with Tampa VA Innovation Center—surgeons used the Medivis system to preoperatively plan a flap reconstruction of a groin wound. In this scenario, they displayed the anatomy visualization in real time on the Veteran in the operating room—better understanding the anatomy that they were about to encounter before surgery. Intraoperative Assistance: During surgery, AR provides real-time guidance by overlaying critical information directly onto the surgeon’s field of vision. One promising future application is in spinal surgery, where AI and AR can help visualize screw placement in real-time with increased accuracy. This capability enhances precision and reduces risks by allowing surgeons to visualize structures that are not visible to the naked eye.

AI and AR in VA: Transforming Veteran Surgical Care

VA is committed to leveraging AI and AR technologies to enhance surgical care, ensuring that Veterans receive the highest standard of treatment. By partnering with leading medical institutions and technology innovators, VA continues to drive advancements in:

Minimally Invasive Surgeries: AI-assisted robotic surgery reduces recovery time and improves patient outcomes.

AI-assisted robotic surgery reduces recovery time and improves patient outcomes. Surgical Data Science: AI-driven analytics enhance clinical decision-making and workflow optimization.

AI-driven analytics enhance clinical decision-making and workflow optimization. Ethical & Regulatory Considerations: VA ensures AI and AR technologies are deployed transparently, ethically, and without bias.

By integrating AI and AR, VA is pioneering the future of surgical care, improving precision, reducing surgical errors, and ensuring Veterans receive world-class health care.

Learn More

The Medivis SurgicalAR® technology is offered in collaboration with VHA IE. To learn more about this technology and its use in Veteran health care, visit the National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation’s publication page.

Author: Paul Albear, MD, Chief, Plastic Surgery / Deputy Chief, Surgery, Tampa VAMC