Groundbreaking Collaboration Enhances Skin Treatment Training for Walter Reed National Naval Medical Center Dermatology Residents

In a groundbreaking partnership between Walter Reed National Naval Medical Center and the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, Fla., military dermatology residents are now receiving hands-on training in advanced skin treatment for injuries and scars.

Led by Lt. Col. Liesl Grenier, a U.S. Army, Medical Corps doctor, and Lt. Col. Thomas Beachkofsky, U.S. Air Force, Medical Corps doctor, this initiative equips future military dermatologists with essential skills to aid service members and s in healing from traumatic injuries, surgeries, and scarring.

During a two-week rotation in Tampa, Walter Reed residents collaborate with Beachkofsky, who serves as the Director of the JAHVH Dermatology Laser Surgery and Cutaneous Rehabilitation Clinic. Residents work alongside Beachkofsky and his clinical and nursing teams to learn cutting-edge medical laser, light, and energy-based treatments aimed at restoring skin function, enhancing healing and alleviating pain. The program includes hands-on training on various technologies such as carbon dioxide lasers, erbium lasers, microwave-based therapies and visible and infrared light treatments, all tailored to aid patients in recovering from burns, amputations and other severe injuries. Additionally, residents engage in comprehensive multi-disciplinary treatment programs and clinical research initiatives at JAHVH through collaborations with various medical services.

This collaboration offers a significant opportunity for exposure to advanced dermatologic rehabilitation, exploring the latest advancements in skin healing, laser therapy and functional outcomes for patients with complex wounds and scars. By bridging the gap between innovative research and practical patient care, residents are empowered to contribute to the field's expanding knowledge base.

Beyond being a training program, this collaboration serves as a force multiplier for military and Veteran healthcare. By bringing back these advanced treatment techniques to Walter Reed, residents can share their expertise with colleagues, thereby enhancing access to innovative skin therapies across the military and VA medical systems.

Resident Experiences

The impact of this rotation is best captured through the residents' own words:

"I was impressed by the innovative care and access to advanced laser treatments. Many patients traveled long distances for treatments at this dermatology laser surgery clinic, emphasizing the positive impact on their quality of life. This experience enriched my dermatology training by providing exposure to cutting-edge cancer diagnostics and transformative technologies for treating scars and skin cancers." - Lt. Col. Mariusz Wojnarski, U.S. Army, MC, PGY-4 Dermatology Resident at WRNNMC

"My elective rotation at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa was an exceptional experience that expanded my knowledge and skills in procedural Dermatology. The hands-on training and mentorship of Dr. Beachkofsky allowed me to gain confidence in utilizing advanced laser technologies to treat challenging skin conditions, including complicated scarring cases. I also gained valuable insight into the government procurement process, which I plan to leverage to deliver effective treatments to our Active Duty and Veteran populations." –Lt. Cmdr. Russell Newkirk, U.S. Navy, MC, PGY-4 Dermatology Resident at WRNNMC

This initiative exemplifies the potential of collaboration between the Health Administration and the Department of Defense in providing top-tier care for those who serve and have served. By strengthening the partnership between Walter Reed National Naval Medical Center and James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.

Together, we are advancing the field of dermatology and ensuring that service members and s receive the specialized care they deserve. We are shaping a future where military dermatologists are better trained, Veterans receive cutting-edge treatments and both the VA and military healthcare systems continue to set the standard for excellence. This program underscores our shared commitment to caring for those who have served and ensuring they receive the highest level of medical innovation and healing.