Honoring Bill Hodges: A Champion for Veterans' Health

The recent passing of Air Force Veteran Bill Hodges has left a profound void in the lives of many, especially within the Veteran community.

Known for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Veterans, Hodges devoted much of his life to advocating for improved healthcare services and support systems for those who have served in the Armed Forces. As we reflect on his legacy, it is important to honor his contributions and continue the work he championed.

One of Hodges’ most notable achievements was his 2018 creation of Veterans Corner Radio in Sun City, Florida, where he used his own experience as a patient of the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital to help other Veterans and caregivers gain knowledge of programs and benefits available to them. His ending catchphrase to each interview embodied his positively charged spirit. “You are unique, you are special and you are great. You are, you know.”

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Executive Director David Dunning spoke highly of Hodges' contributions.

“There was no better advocate and educator for Veterans than Bill,” he said. “He used his Veteran’s Corner Radio program on behalf of all of us to highlight not only issues but also to advocate on behalf of the VA itself as the best, most comprehensive choice for Veteran care. He will be missed.”

During the pandemic, the radio program morphed into Veterans Corner Radio podcast which now includes listeners in all 50 states, all U.S. territories and 47 countries worldwide. Bill moved beyond the local VA system and began reaching out to the executive VA leadership. Joseph Williams, Public Affairs Specialist to the Secretary of the VA set up the interviews with top officials in the VA.

“The pleasure of working with Bill was that the interview was not just an interview. It was a friendly conversation. The focus was on VA programs that are significant to the lives of Veterans. His goal was always to inform Veterans of VA programs and how to use them to receive the health benefits they deserve to live a better life,” notes Williams.

Joe Muhlberger, the new host of Veterans’ Corner Radio has pledged to carry on his legacy, ensuring that the issues he fought for remain at the forefront of Veteran care.

“This I can say. I am not Bill Hodges. I promise the show will not be identical, and I will not be trying to duplicate the awesomeness that he brought, because no one could replace Bill. But he had a common thread, and it was to carry the message of what opportunities, what benefits, what good is being done for Veterans.

He emphasized, “This I promise you. I will continue, in honor of Bill, his family, and all of us, and all Veterans, to continue that thread that he had.”

On a personal note, I have worked with Bill since 2018 when he created the show. Interviews ranged from our Leadership team to all Specialty services to Eligibility and Enrollment and the introduction of Whole Health Services. Whenever Bill had an appointment, he would recruit the doctor to do an interview. He kept me busy, and we quickly became great friends. As the years passed and we completed countless shows, he and his wife Phyllis became family. I will miss his friendship and guidance.

Bill Hodges was more than an advocate—he was a true friend to all that knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his life by recommitting ourselves to the cause he so passionately championed. We must commit to continuing his work. It is our responsibility to advocate for better healthcare, increased access to mental health services and supportive resources for Veterans.

In doing so, we not only honor his memory but also ensure that his legacy of compassion and action lives on.