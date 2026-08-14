James A. Haley VA Diabetes Program Reaches Historic Milestone

The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital has reached a historic milestone as it became the first VA medical center in the nation to initiate a Veteran on the newly released MiniMed Flex automated insulin delivery system.

Jason Ennis, a Veteran with diabetes and longtime insulin‑pump user, is the first patient in the VA system to begin using the device. He said the upgrade marks a major step forward in how he manages his diabetes.

“I’m very excited about trying the new equipment,” Ennis said. “I’ve had a pump for six years now, and when looking at the training material, the advancement from the one I have now is leaps and bounds, and I’m pretty excited about it.”

The MiniMed Flex is the newest generation of the MiniMed platform, combining continuous glucose monitoring with advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. The system automatically adjusts basal insulin and can provide correction doses every five minutes. It also features Meal Detection technology to help respond to rapid spikes in glucose when meals are missed or underestimated. Veterans still must announce meals and complete detailed training to use the system safely.

Clinical data shows the system can significantly improve glucose control. MiniMed Flex users average about 80 percent time in range with recommended settings, including 91 percent overnight. Real-world evidence from its predecessor, the MiniMed 780G, shows similarly strong results, with users achieving an average 76.2 percent time in range and reductions in low blood sugar episodes.

Ennis said the new device is already changing how he approaches daily life. “It’s going to allow me to be more active. It’s a lower profile and a less invasive bit of technology. It’ll give me a lot more freedom of moving minute to minute.”

He credits the VA team for helping him learn about the new technology. “The VA was the one who informed me about it, and I was very excited once I started doing my own research just because I’m curious,” he said. “I’m excited because all the connecting parts that go in your body last longer. It’s not looking for new sites every two or three days.”

The milestone reflects more than a decade of work by the hospital’s Endocrinology and Diabetes Education program. Twelve years ago, the facility had no local insulin-pump expertise and limited access to the software needed to interpret pump and continuous glucose monitor data. Through persistent advocacy and collaboration, the program now supports all automated insulin delivery systems available in the United States, including MiniMed Flex and Sequel Twiist. The team includes endocrinologists Drs. Natalia Weare-Regales, Megan Guerrero, Omar Santana-Hernandez, Carlos Palacio and Alejandro Ramirez. Their coordinated efforts have expanded access to advanced diabetes therapies for Veterans locally and helped shape standards used across the VA system.

The team is strengthened by two exceptional diabetes nurse educators, Kelly Llewellyn and Alicia Viscardo. Their expertise, compassion, persistence, and commitment to hands-on education have helped transform advanced diabetes technology from an aspiration into a practical reality for Veterans.

The introduction of MiniMed Flex marks a new chapter in diabetes care at James A. Haley VA. The MiniMed Flex advancement is more than the start of a new pump. It represents years of clinical innovation, advocacy, teamwork, and dedication to ensuring that Veterans receive diabetes care worthy of their service.