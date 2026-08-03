Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.
In honor of 100 years of VA Research, the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital recently hosted a series of events celebrating the contributions of VA researchers and staff to some of the most significant medical breakthroughs in history.
“For many Veterans, the transition from military service to civilian life can be challenging, with lingering physical, emotional, and psychological scars that are often difficult to heal.
Cookies with the Chaplain: A Sweet Support at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital
On April 24, 2025, the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital hosted a comprehensive mass casualty exercise designed to enhance patient surge capacity, improve decontamination protocols, and strengthen partnerships with local and community emergency response teams.
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on Monday, April 15, toured the James A. Haley VA Medical Center.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins visited James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital to receive an operational update. He also took time to honor and recognize employees.
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) Chief of Innovation Dr. Indra Sandal was awarded the Federal Excellence in Healthcare Management Award as part of the 29th annual Joint Federal Sector Awards.
James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (JAHVH) organized and led the first-ever Veterans Health Make-a-thon in Tampa, FL from October to December 2024.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming surgical care by enhancing precision, efficiency, and patient safety.
TAMPA, FL — A compelling survey of 13,090 comments from veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital has showcased the facility's dedication to quality care and compassion.