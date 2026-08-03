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Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Tampa health care community.

  • In honor of 100 years of VA Research, the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital recently hosted a series of events celebrating the contributions of VA researchers and staff to some of the most significant medical breakthroughs in history.

    Emily Donovan, Psychology Resident, presents her poster

  • “For many Veterans, the transition from military service to civilian life can be challenging, with lingering physical, emotional, and psychological scars that are often difficult to heal.

    Joe Street w American Legion Aux Ntl Pres Trish Ward

  • Cookies with the Chaplain: A Sweet Support at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital

    Angie Sevilla, a Fisher House employee bakes the cookies for the event.

  • On April 24, 2025, the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital hosted a comprehensive mass casualty exercise designed to enhance patient surge capacity, improve decontamination protocols, and strengthen partnerships with local and community emergency response teams.

    Emergency Management Chief Keith Lurvey briefing Incident Command during the exercise.

  • Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on Monday, April 15, toured the James A. Haley VA Medical Center.

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  • The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Doug Collins visited James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital to receive an operational update. He also took time to honor and recognize employees.

    SECVA Visit Awardee photo

  • James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) Chief of Innovation Dr. Indra Sandal was awarded the Federal Excellence in Healthcare Management Award as part of the 29th annual Joint Federal Sector Awards.

    Raben Talvo (left) and Dr. Sandal (right) present their Military and Federal Excellence in Healthcare Management Awards.

  • James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital (JAHVH) organized and led the first-ever Veterans Health Make-a-thon in Tampa, FL from October to December 2024.

    Make-a-thon Participants

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming surgical care by enhancing precision, efficiency, and patient safety.

    VR Doc Photo

  • TAMPA, FL — A compelling survey of 13,090 comments from veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital has showcased the facility's dedication to quality care and compassion.

    "I.C.A.R.E." in the context of VA Tampa refers to the Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence core values that guide the VA Tampa.