Tampa VA Care Closet Replenished by Rotarians

TThe service-minded community leaders donated 1,245 clothing and hygiene items valued at more than $5,000. The VA voluntary services department requested specific items they needed to resupply the closet.

“This service project provides for those who have sacrificed much, yet often lack a support group of family or friends who would otherwise bring necessities. It helps them maintain their independence and dignity,” said Nikki Smith, a Blue Star Mom and member of the Rotary Club of New Tampa, which coordinated the VA project.

The Center for Development and Civic Engagement, also known as VA voluntary service, maintains the Comfort Closet with new clothing and toiletries. Voluntary service also shares closet items with other VA sites. Nothing goes to waste.

“The clothing goes to veterans who come through the ER, and their clothes are cut off during treatment. Sometimes veterans arrive for an outpatient appointment and need to be admitted but don’t have family who can bring items to them. It’s a way we can support patients. We want to make their stay as comfortable as possible. It’s worth it,” said Sarah Cunningham, interim lead of the Center for Development & Civic Engagement at the Haley VA.

Cunningham explained that nursing and social work staff send requests to voluntary services, and the department fulfills the requests. Patients hospitalized in the main hospital, new bed tower, the emergency department, the inpatient rehabilitation center and hospice benefit from care closet donations.

Linda Johnson, Rotary District 6890 Governor, chose New Tampa’s service project as a highlight of her Installation Banquet. She asked all the clubs in Hillsborough, Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties to collect items and bring them to the banquet. New Tampa packed three cars with boxed donations and brought them to Tampa, where they were counted and bagged by type.

“We really appreciate the donations we receive from community partners as well as individuals who graciously give back to our veterans. It’s going to a worthy cause, and every little bit counts. We want to support them and give back,” Cunningham said.

If your group is interested in making a donation, contact the Center for Development & Civic Engagement, Voluntary Services at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, . You may choose items you wish to donate, or ask them what they need.