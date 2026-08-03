Tampa VA Dental Clinic Keeps Veterans Smiling

At the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Dental Clinic, veterans receive the utmost care and respect as they seek medical attention for their dental concerns. From the moment they enter the clinic, they are welcomed by a professional and friendly team.

Upon arrival, Stephen Clayton, an Administrative Support Assistant, greets Veterans warmly, ensuring their experience starts positively.

A Veteran’s dental visit begins with Dental Assistant Lanetra Cromer, who takes the time to listen carefully to concerns and collects necessary information before proceeding. “Thank you for coming in to see us today,” she says, establishing a caring rapport. “You’re here for your annual checkup, doctor review, and x-rays?”

After assessing the Veteran’s vitals and reviewing medical history, Cromer calls in Dr. Gregory Ross to conduct a thorough X-ray review and dental check. Dr. Ross then explains the diagnosis and provides recommendations for continued dental care.

"You’ve done a great job taking care of your teeth. Continue to brush and floss, and you should maintain great dental hygiene," Dr. Ross advises. "Your follow-up cleaning is in April, and I’m sure you will do great."

Dental items such as a toothbrush and toothpaste are offered, and the Veteran is reassured that their care will continue to be a priority. The doctors emphasize their commitment to ensuring prompt and effective treatment for any future concerns, with the option for expedited appointments should they be needed.

After the appointment, Ms. Cromer again demonstrates professionalism by closing the visit with a respectful and efficient handoff.

The dedicated care team at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital Dental Clinic continues to provide Veterans with expert and compassionate care, ensuring they receive the attention and services they deserve with each visit.