Tampa VA Honors Caregivers at SCI Appreciation Event

Caregivers play an essential role in the lives of Veterans with spinal cord injuries, often balancing complex care responsibilities with the demands of their own lives.

On Sept. 22, the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Service at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital brought caregivers, staff and Veterans together for an appreciation event focused on education, connection and the importance of caregiver and patient well-being.



Coordinated by Latiffany Jackson, RN, the SCI Caregiver Appreciation Event recognized the dedication of those who support Veterans every day. It also reflected a central goal of the SCI Service: helping caregivers feel more confident in their role while acknowledging how difficult it can be to make time for self-care.

Asked what she hoped Veterans and caregivers would take away from the event, Jackson identified four priorities: empowerment, consistency in care, mental health support, and community building.



Education was at the heart of those priorities. Connecting caregivers with knowledge and resources can help them approach their responsibilities with greater confidence. Learning about care practices also supports safe, high-quality care for Veterans, whether they are receiving treatment at the hospital or support at home.



The event’s community gathering gave caregivers an opportunity to connect with staff and with others who understand the demands of caregiving. Those relationships can help build a supportive environment in which caregivers feel comfortable asking questions, sharing concerns, and seeking help when they need it.



Jackson also emphasized the emotional side of caregiving. Supporting a loved one can be rewarding, but it can leave little time to attend to one’s own health. Recognizing those challenges is part of caring for the whole Veteran community.



By bringing appreciation and education together, the SCI Service sought to send caregivers home with more than a thank-you. The Sept. 22 event was a reminder that their work is seen, their well-being matters and they remain valued partners in the care of the Veterans James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital serves.