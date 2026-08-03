Tampa VA Police and Medical Team Save Colleague After Collapse at New Port Richey Clinic

Quick thinking and swift action by VA Police Officers and the Medical Response Team at the New Port Richey VA Clinic saved the life of a VA Police Supervisor who collapsed unexpectedly on December 11, 2024.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. on December 11, Sgt. Thomas Wininger was in the police dispatch area at the VA clinic when a loud crash echoed from his supervisor's office. When Wininger and Police Officer Jeffery Stiles rushed into the room, they found him unconscious, having collapsed from his chair and fallen to the floor under his desk. Blood was coming from the back of his head, and he was unresponsive, appearing to have suffered a seizure.

"Stiles yelled out to him, but when there was no response, he immediately ran into the room," Wininger said. "I saw the supervisor on the floor, unconscious, and making gurgling noises. He was seizing, and it was clear we had to act fast."

Without hesitation, Wininger and Stiles sprang into action. Wininger directed Stiles to call 911 and request the MRT, while he began administering CPR. Police Officer Piper soon arrived on the scene, retrieving an automated external defibrillator to aid in the emergency response.

As the medical team arrived, including Dr. Ivan Romas and nurses Jana Johns, Carol Yuravich, Kalya Diaz and Laine Sansone, they worked in tandem with the officers to stabilize the supervisor. The coordinated efforts of the Tampa VA Police and the MRT were crucial in saving his life.

"We were able to provide immediate care, and I’m proud of how everyone came together in the moment," said Piper. "It was a true team effort, and without that, the outcome could have been very different."

Pasco County EMS also arrived quickly and took over the emergency care. After stabilizing the supervisor, they transported him to Bayonet HCA Florida Hospital for further treatment. Notifications were made to the family, and his brother headed to the hospital to be with him.

"We witnessed the exceptional teamwork and quick thinking that saved a life," said David Dunning, JAHVH executive director. "The dedication of our staff, both in law enforcement and healthcare, was instrumental in preventing a tragedy."

Tampa VA Chief of Police Paul Fleming added, "The response from our officers and medical team was exemplary. Their quick actions demonstrate the commitment of our personnel to care for one another, and we’re grateful for their professionalism in this critical situation."

The New Port Richey VA Clinic, part of the VA Tampa Healthcare System, provides outpatient care for veterans in the area. The swift response of the VA Police and MRT team exemplifies the high level of readiness and commitment to the wellbeing of all staff and patients within the facility.

The officer is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital, and his family has expressed their gratitude for the lifesaving efforts of the VA team.