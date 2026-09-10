The Tampa VA Raises Awareness and Strengthens Connections During Suicide Prevention Month

The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics (JAHVH) is reinforcing its commitment to suicide prevention throughout September by raising awareness, connecting Veterans with resources and encouraging Veterans, families, caregivers and community members to recognize when someone may need support.

September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, providing an opportunity to increase awareness of suicide prevention and highlight the resources available to Veterans. At JAHVH, suicide prevention is a year-round priority focused on strengthening connections and ensuring Veterans know where to turn when facing challenges.

As part of this effort, JAHVH recently hosted its 4th Annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Event/Resource Fair in Tampa. The event brought Veterans, VA staff and community partners together to share information, build relationships and connect Veterans with programs and services designed to support their overall well-being.

JAHVH Chief of Staff Dr. Christopher Blasy addressed participants during the event, emphasizing the importance of connection, compassion and continued efforts to prevent suicide among the Veteran population.

The event also showcased the strength and resilience of the Veteran community. Musical performances by the Veteran-led Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center band provided an opportunity for Veterans to connect with one another while highlighting the role that community, purpose and meaningful engagement can play in recovery and well-being.

“Suicide prevention is not limited to one month or one program,” said Dustin Francis, Suicide Prevention Coordinator. “It is about creating a culture where Veterans feel comfortable asking for help, where those around them know how to respond, and where every Veteran knows there are resources available when they need them.”

Throughout September and beyond, JAHVH staff are participating in educational activities, outreach efforts and community events designed to increase awareness of suicide prevention and connect Veterans with available services.

JAHVH’s Suicide Prevention Program also works with organizations throughout the Tampa Bay community to strengthen partnerships and expand awareness of resources available to Veterans. These partnerships help VA reach Veterans who may not routinely seek care and reinforce the message that support is available.

Veterans and those who care about them are encouraged to learn the warning signs of suicide and to take action when they notice changes in a Veteran’s behavior, mood or circumstances. Starting a conversation, listening without judgment and helping someone connect with professional support can make a difference.

Remember: You are not alone; help is available.

Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis or concerned about a fellow Veteran can call or text 988, then press 1, to reach the Veterans Crisis Line. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Veterans can also visit their local VA medical center, community-based outpatient clinic or VA.gov to learn more about mental health and suicide prevention resources.

The James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and Clinics remains committed to serving Veterans throughout the Tampa Bay area and working with Veterans, families, caregivers and community partners to strengthen connections and promote Veteran health and well-being.