Third Annual Veterans Health Hackathon Returns to Tampa This November

The Veterans Health Hackathon returns to Tampa, Florida, Nov. 13–15 for its third year—bringing Veterans, VA employees, clinicians, technologists, and innovators together to tackle challenges that directly affect how VA delivers care to Veterans.

Applications are open now through October 2026. Participation is open to both VA employees and the public.

Since its launch, the Hackathon has grown into a national community of problem-solvers focused on improving Veteran health care. In 2025, the event drew more than 900 applicants and nearly 400 attendees from 41 states and territories, demonstrating growing national interest and setting the stage for another year of collaborative problem-solving.

Hosted by the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) and VA Southeast Healthcare Network (VISN2), the third annual event is powered by Microsoft artificial intelligence (AI) technology and held in collaboration with the VHA Innovation Ecosystem and The American Legion.

Focusing Innovation on Veteran Care

This year’s Hackathon focuses problem solving on three tracks:

Timely Access to Care: Accelerating access by reducing barriers, improving care pathways, and shortening the time between identifying a need and delivering care.

Accelerating access by reducing barriers, improving care pathways, and shortening the time Optimizing Enterprise-wide Costs and Operational Efficiency: Modernizing operations to improve efficiency, reduce waste, optimize resources, and streamline clinical workflows.

Modernizing operations to Hiring Faster and More Competitively: Strengthening recruitment, onboarding, and career pathways to build and sustain a high-performing workforce and support continuity of care.

Together, the tracks reflect interconnected challenges that shape the Veteran health care experience. By bringing people with different expertise together around shared problems, the Hackathon creates opportunities to explore new approaches, rapidly develop solutions, and identify promising ideas that can potentially advance beyond the event.

Bringing Diverse Perspectives Together

The Veterans Health Hackathon is designed to bring together people who may not typically work side by side. Veterans and frontline clinicians contribute firsthand knowledge of the Veteran health care experience, while VA employees and private-sector innovators, including engineers, entrepreneurs, artists, and students, bring technical, operational, and creative perspectives to solving problems.

“At the Veterans Health Hackathon, we don’t start with technology. We start with the Veteran. We start with the barrier. We start with the need,” said Dr. Indra Sandal, chief of innovation at JAHVH and founder of the Veterans Health Venture Studio (VHVS).

Over three days in downtown Tampa, participants will form interdisciplinary teams and work alongside Veterans, subject matter experts, experienced mentors, and peers from a range of disciplines to identify challenges, develop concepts, and build AI-powered solutions grounded in the realities of Veteran health care. Teams will use Microsoft AI tools as part of the collaborative problem-solving process, building on the model established during previous Hackathons.

From Ideas to Impact

The work does not end when the Hackathon concludes. Selected teams continue through the VHVS innovation pipeline, which provides a structured pathway from initial ideas to solutions prepared for potential implementation within VA. In the Make-a-thon, teams develop promising concepts into technical designs ready for prototyping. In the Accelerator, they receive additional technical expertise, validation, testing, and refinement to build working prototypes for potential pilots at VA facilities.

In 2025, the Hackathon generated 51 solution concepts, with 15 teams selected to advance to the Make-a-thon and six ultimately progressing to the Accelerator Showcase where they presented working prototypes for potential pilots.

Together, these stages reflect the broader purpose of the Veterans Health Venture Studio: creating a pathway where Veteran perspectives, frontline experience, and expertise from across sectors can come together to address real health care challenges and transform promising ideas into practical solutions that improve care for Veterans.

Apply Today

Priority applications for this year’s Veterans Health Hackathon are open through October 28, 2026 with rolling applications for non-VA participants until November 4, 2026. No VA affiliation is required to participate. Apply today.

For questions about the event or application process, contact VeteransHealthVentureStudio@va.gov