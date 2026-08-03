Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins visits James A. Haley VA Medical Center

“For employees, we’ve exempted almost everything (positions) in the hospital that touches the patient, from the people that clean the room to the doctors. We’re focusing on maintaining direct staff and the support staff that focus on Veterans care. They are exempt from early retirement and other early departure programs,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

I had a great conversation with Secretary Veteran Affairs Doug Collins when we toured the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital. We are committed to improving the quality of care our nation’s heroes receive and aligning resources to support that mission. All money being generated from any VA reductions in staff are being reallocated within the VA to better support services and benefits for Veterans.,” said Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL – 12TH District).

“The Veterans in Tampa claim James A. Haley as their own and they know that they receive top-notch care here, one of the best hospitals in the city and surrounding counties. It’s imperative that the level of care does not diminish,” said U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (FL – 14TH District).

“James A. Haley continues to set the standard in the VA and Tampa local area,” said David A. Dunning, Executive Director. “We prove this with our 4 Star CMS quality rating." Mr. Dunning reinforced JAHVH’s reputation for excellence by highlighting Tampa’s exceptional access measures compared to the Tampa Bay community and 4 Star CMS quality score. He also emphasized JAHVH’s unique clinical programs catered to treating critically wounded active duty patients, as well as leading groundbreaking healthcare innovations on the front line for the future of Veteran health care. - David A. Dunning, James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, Executive Director.