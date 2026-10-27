Veterans Health Venture Studio Honored with VHA CX Innovation Award for Employee Innovation

The Veterans Health Venture Studio (VHVS), founded and led by Dr. Indra Sandal at James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH), has received the VHA Customer Experience (CX) Innovation Award for Exceptional Experience for Employees.

Presented by the Veterans Experience Office, the award recognizes VHVS’s work to empower employees to turn frontline challenges into innovative solutions that improve the experience of Veterans and the employees who serve them.

Building a Pathway from Ideas to Impact

Dr. Indra Sandal, chief of innovation at JAHVH and founder of VHVS, created the program to help move promising health care ideas from concept toward implementation within VHA. The Veterans Health Venture Studio brings together VHA employees and outside collaborators to develop solutions to some of the challenges facing Veterans and the people who care for them.

The program follows a structured, yearlong pathway through three stages: the Veterans Health Hackathon, the Make-a-thon, and the Accelerator. Along the way, innovators refine concepts, build new skills, collaborate with experts, develop prototypes, and validate their solutions. By connecting frontline problem solvers with Veterans, clinicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry partners, VHVS helps transform promising ideas into practical solutions.

Just as importantly, the program invests in the people behind those solutions, helping VA employees build new skills, work across organizational boundaries, and take an active role in shaping the future of Veteran care.

“This award belongs to the employees who see the barriers Veterans face every day and decided to do something about them,” said Sandal. “The Veterans Health Venture Studio gives them the space, the skills, and a pathway to turn those ideas into solutions built with the people who use them.”

Empowering Employees to Innovate

At the heart of VHVS is a simple principle: the employees closest to the challenges of Veteran care should have a voice in developing the solutions. By creating opportunities for employees to identify challenges, collaborate across disciplines, and test new approaches, VHVS helps make innovation accessible to frontline teams across VHA.

That commitment is reflected in who takes part. Of the 33 Fellows in this year’s Accelerator, 85% are VA employees. Fellows rated their overall program satisfaction 4.6 out of 5, while faculty and advisors rated the program 4.86 out of 5 for fostering collaboration between VA and the private sector.

The program’s impact also extends beyond a single cohort. Among the 34 Fellows who graduated from the first cohort in 2024, participants reported an average 85% improvement in AI-related skills, with a 94% overall satisfaction rating. Across its first two cohorts, VHVS has delivered more than 19,000 person-hours of combined training in innovation and artificial intelligence, helping participants develop capabilities they can bring back to their teams and facilities across VHA.

This year’s teams put that training to work. Over the summer, Fellows logged nearly 600 hours of mentorship and built six AI-enabled prototypes, presented at the VHVS Technology Showcase in October.

Recognizing the People Behind Innovation

While the Veterans Health Venture Studio’s work has produced new technologies and promising solutions, the CX Innovation Award recognizes something equally important: a culture that encourages employees to share ideas, build new capabilities, and work together to improve Veteran care.

The recognition underscores the value of investing in frontline employees, giving them the opportunity and resources to help shape the future of VA health care.

JAHVH congratulates the Fellows, faculty, mentors, and partners behind the Veterans Health Venture Studio, and thanks the VHA Innovation Ecosystem, Microsoft, and The American Legion for their continued collaboration. For VHVS, innovation begins by creating space for employees to identify opportunities for improvement and continues by giving those ideas a pathway to become solutions that can make a difference for Veterans. Learn more on the Veterans Health Venture Studio story page or view the cohort journey on the Veterans Health Venture Studio YouTube playlist.