Walking in Their Shoes: Virtual Dementia Tour Builds Empathy Among Staff

On August 13, 2026, the Dementia and Community Living Center (CLC) Cultural Transformation Committees hosted a Virtual Dementia Tour at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Clinics, facilitated by Senior Helpers.

Held in front of the Building-30 CLC entrance, this immersive simulation let staff experience firsthand the physical and cognitive challenges faced by individuals living with dementia.

Forty participants attended, including 20 nursing staff from the CLC/HPCU/ Geri-PACT, HBPC, and Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) F unit, along with Psychologists, Social Workers, Physicians, Physical Therapists, Kinesiology Therapists, Recreational Therapists, Speech-Language Pathologists, Nurse Practitioners, and Psychiatrists

Participants’ feedback underscored the tour’s impact:

96.8% agreed that the experience increased their understanding of and empathy for people living with dementia.

96.8% said the experience would influence or change their practice.

Participants gave the event an average rating of 4.8 out of 5.

By helping employees briefly experience the confusion, frustration, and barriers that may accompany dementia, the Virtual Dementia Tour reinforced the importance of patience, communication, and person-centered care. The event reflects James A. Haley VA’s continued commitment to equipping staff with practical insight and compassion to better support Veterans living with dementia.