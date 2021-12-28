Occupational Therapy Neurorehabilitation Fellowship Program

Why should I do a fellowship rather than just find a job I’m interested in?

A fellowship will provide post-professional training in a specialized area of practice. Participation in a fellowship will give the fellow specific experience and allow him/her to gain confidence delivering specialized OT services. It will combine didactics, mentorship, and clinical practice in the fellowship area in order to progress the fellow towards becoming an advanced-level clinician. This can increase professional marketability in the future.

What experience is needed to apply for a fellowship?

No experience is needed. Experience will be gained through participation in the fellowship program. Applicants should have strong interest in the fellowship program and applying for board or specialty certification after completion of program completion.

Do I have to be a new grad to apply for a fellowship?

No. Any licensed occupational therapist can apply for a fellowship experience. While some applicants are newly licensed OTs, others have some basic experience, or are wanting to change practice areas. Most fellows typically have 0-5 years of experience.

What if my license is in another state?

The specific state you are licensed in doesn’t matter as long as your meet criteria to apply.

What happens after the year-long fellowship?

The fellow will be considered an experienced clinician in that specialty practice area. This will help when applying for jobs in a specialized practice area that requires experience. The fellow will also be eligible to apply for AOTA Board Certification after 2 years of practice rather than the 3 years that is required for non-fellowship participants.

Can I apply if I am not yet licensed or have not graduated OT school?

If you are not already licensed, you will need to have a license before you are able to begin the fellowship experience. You do not need to have a license to apply for the fellowship experience. However, acceptance will be contingent upon obtaining a license prior to the fellowship start date.

Will I get a salary/benefits during the fellowship experience?

Yes, the fellow will receive a stipend and health benefits, as well as, accrue paid time off and have paid federal holidays.

Will the didactic work required for the fellowship be completed while at work or in the evenings/weekends after the work day?

There is time built into the fellows weekly schedule to complete didactic work. However, on occasion, there may be work that must be completed outside of regular working hours.

Is housing provided?

No. The fellow will be responsible for finding your own housing. We will gladly provide recommendations/information about the surrounding areas, if needed.

Assistive Technology:

What population will the fellow be working with?

The fellow will be working with a mix of active duty service members and veterans. Ages of the population generally range from 20-80. The fellow will spend time in all areas of Assistive Technology to include: seating and mobility, virtual reality, adapted sports, drivers rehabilitation, home assessment, and augmentative and alternative communication.

What diagnoses will I see?

The fellow will see client’s with differing diagnoses. All with assistive technology needs. The primary diagnosis will be ALS and SCI. Other diagnosis will include Polytrauma, Parkinson, TBI, CVA, and amputations.

What will I be doing with the clients?

The fellow will mainly provide individual treatments, to include evaluation and ordering, issuing and training of equipment. Primary evaluations will consist of computer access, EADL’s, emergency call systems, mounting, access to communication devices. Emphasis placed on interdisciplinary and intradisciplinary collaboration to meet clients’ AT needs.

Mental Health:

What population will the fellow be working with?

The fellow will be working with a mix of active duty service members and veterans. Ages of the population generally range from 21-75. A vast majority of the clients will be fully independent with ADLs and IADLs. However, the fellows will spend 1 month working in a traditional rehab setting with patients with ADL/IADL deficits. Most of the clients will be part of an inpatient program. Clients will range from very low to very high level of functioning from a psycho-social standpoint.

What mental health diagnoses will I see?

The fellow will see client’s with mental health diagnoses to include anxiety and trauma related disorders, mood disorders, psychotic disorders, substance/behavioral related addictions, chronic pain disorders, sleep disorders, and adjustment disorders.

What will I be doing with the clients?

The fellow will provide a combination of individual and small group treatments. Many of the group treatments will focus on life skills (money management, leisure participation, etc.). Individual treatments, will focus on emotional regulation, coping skills, communication skills, pain management, lifestyle re-design, sexual health, family re-integration, and marriage enrichment.

Neurorehabilitation:

What population will the fellow be working with?

The fellow will be working with a mix of active duty service members and veterans. Ages of the population generally range from 18 - 90. A vast majority of the clients will be in an inpatient SCI/Polytrauma program. However, the fellows will spend 2 months working in a SCI Home Care/ Outpatient setting and 2 months working in a community reintegration program. Clients will range from low to high level of functioning from a physical & cognitive standpoint.

What diagnoses will I see?

The fellow will see client’s with a variety of neurological diagnoses to include traumatic brain injury, stroke, emerging consciousness, spinal cord injury, Multiple Sclerosis, ALS and many other co-occurring conditions.

What will I be doing with the clients?

The fellow will be providing the majority of their treatment in individual session however, will also conduct some group treatments. Individual treatments, will focus on addressing physical and cognitive barriers to function starting with ADLs/IADLs and progressing to social participation, recreation/leisure, community mobility etc. Group treatments will vary based on the client’s needs and the patient population in the program.