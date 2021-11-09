Pharmacy Residency Program - Frequently Asked Questions

1. When was the pharmacy residency program at James A. Haley developed?



a. PGY-1 Program: 1976

b. PGY-2 Amb Care: 1990

c. PGY-2 ID: 2000



2. What makes your program unique? What are a few advantages of working at your large academic hospital?



JAHVH has a newly built level 1 poly-trauma center; a spinal cord injury center, a community living center and a domiciliary. We are affiliated with the University of South Florida College of Medicine and provide training for over 400 health professionals. This relationship allows for many interdisciplinary interactions including rounding and transitions of care. There are rotation opportunities in primary care and internal medicine as well as specialties including surgery, psychiatry, critical care, spinal cord injury, oncology, geriatrics and extended care. We also have 6 community based outpatient clinics all across West- Central Florida allowing for unique ambulatory care opportunities! The program provides the opportunity to obtain Dual Appointment status to residents which is a fantastic way to become confident in staffing abilities.



3. What rotations are required to complete your program?



Internal Medicine & Ambulatory Care are required rotations that are each 8 weeks in length.



4. What elective rotations are available?



There is a wide variety of rotations to choose from including spinal cord injury, cardiology, infectious disease, MICU, psychiatry (Inpatient or outpatient), emergency medicine, geriatrics, administration, oncology, rehab medicine, and more. Check out our website for a complete list. Each are 5-6 weeks in length and you will have 5 electives/residency year.



5. Do you have a mentorship program?



Residents are matched with a mentor prior to starting residency based on interests, career goals, and overall compatibility. Mentors will assist the resident in achieving both short and long term residency goals and objectives. They are there to provide guidance and support to resident throughout the year. The assigned mentor will provide feedback to the resident on projects and presentations when needed to maximize their residency experience.



6. How and how often are residents evaluated?



Residents overall progress toward achieving the goals and objectives of the residency program will be evaluated and set at the beginning of the residency year, the resident, RPD and mentor will then meet at least quarterly to update the residents specific plan and progress throughout the year.



For every rotation block, residents are required to submit an evaluation of their progression in that specific area which is completed within PharmAcademic. These evaluations happen at the midpoint and final of each rotation and are based on criteria from ASHP.



7. Where will I find affordable housing during my residency year at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital?



An apartment list is prepared and sent to incoming residents once they are accepted into the program to assist with finding affordable and convenient housing.



8. How long is each rotation throughout residency?



Orientation, Internal Medicine, and Ambulatory Care are required 8 week-long rotations. The resident will have the option to choose 5 additional electives. The elective rotations range from 5-6 weeks long.



9. Do residents get to work with P4 students (teaching, mentoring, etc.)?



Yes! Residents are required to conduct two Resident/Student Teaching Sessions throughout the year. Residents typically choose a topic and then conduct an hour-long presentation/review with current students. Additionally, there may be some overlap with residents and students on particular rotations where they will get additional teaching opportunities with APPE students.



10. Can you tell me about your program, including how many applicants will be accepted into each residency class?



The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital Pharmacy residency program is a 12-month curriculum that provides residents with widespread training opportunities. Four PGY-1 residents will be selected for the program.



11. Where are your former residents practicing now?



The JAHVH residency programs follow the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists standard for pharmacy practice residencies, and as a result, established a strong foundation of clinical practice that can be applied in various professional and clinical settings.



Many of our former residents are hired on at the end of their residency year and are current employees within the VA system, serving as preceptors to the PGY-1 program and other clinical services. We have had many residents go on to pursue PGY-2 residencies – this includes residencies both within the VA system as well as at outside hospital facilities. PGY-2 residencies our recent graduates have pursued include (but not limited to) Ambulatory Care, Pain and Palliative Care, Cardiology, Data & Health Outcomes, Infectious Diseases.



12. Are teaching opportunities available for residents? Is a teaching certificate available and/or required?



Yes, there are plenty of teaching opportunities available for our residents. Residents are provided multiple didactic experiences over the course of the 12 months. PGY-1 residents are required to give two ACPE-accredited CE presentations during the year. Additionally, residents are required to conduct two Resident/Student Teaching Sessions for current APPE students on rotation a JAHVH.



A teaching certificate is not required but is offered through the University of South Florida College of Pharmacy.



13. Are your residents required to work holidays?



No. Residents are off on all government major and minor holidays.



14. What are the staffing requirements?



PGY-1 Residents will be required to staff one 4-hour evening shift/week and one 8-hour Saturday shift/month. Responsibilities include staffing in the inpatient pharmacy which include Unit Dose order verification as well as IV room experience.



15. Is remote access to clinical resources and the intranet available for residents to work from home? Do residents have library privileges?



The VA provides assistance with remote access by accommodating residents with PIV card readers and government issued laptops and monitors upon request. Remote access to clinical resources is available through the VA medical library Athens Open Access. Resources include UpToDate, Micromedex, Access Pharmacy, and more. The medical library also has a helpful and knowledgeable librarian available to help with research needs whether remote or in person.



Physical access to the library is limited at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions, but is located on the 1st floor of the main hospital with physical books, extra computers/workspace and librarian assistance when needed.



16. What are some of the benefits offered by your program?



The residency program provides a competitive stipend and the following benefits: 13 days of vacation, 10 paid federal holidays, sick leave, paid time off to attend state and national meetings, paid time off for Licensing or certification exams and a health care benefits package.



17. If you could describe our Pharmacy Residency in a few word what would they be?



Growth, Rewarding, Flexible and Challenging



18. What is there to do in the Tampa area?



Tampa is a flourishing city! No matter what your interest is, there is something here for everyone. Tampa is home to some of the best restaurants, bars, and beaches!



Busch gardens is one of our local theme parks which has thrilling roller coasters for those who seek adventure.



Trip advisor named Clearwater Beach the nation's #1 beach in 2018 and is only a short car ride away to enjoy the beautiful beach, white sand and clear water!



A list of Tampa attractions is provided to incoming residents prior to each residency year.



19. What does your program look for in a resident candidate?



A resident who will be successful in our program is an individual who is enthusiastic as well as resilient. There are many challenges to face during the residency year; anyone who matches with us is going to be a hard worker and a good student, but the candidates that possess the soft skills to overcome adversity throughout the year will thrive in our program.