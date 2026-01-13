Women's Health Physical Therapy Residency Program

Curriculum

The program’s didactic curriculum is primarily based on the APTA Women’s Health section’s Description of Residency Practice (DRP) which integrates didactic learning activities from the Women’s Health Certification study guide, journal clubs, WCS reviews, and lunch and learns. Additional supplemental material may be recommended in the form of MedBridge videos, case studies and webinars

Clinical mentoring will occur weekly with faculty in the outpatient clinical practice settings. It is estimated that approximately 30-32 hours a week will be dedicated to clinical practice with the remaining hours available for educational experiences such as journal clubs, scholarly activity, teaching opportunities, interprofessional experiences, observation in specialty clinics, and mentoring doctoral physical therapy students.

Mentoring:

Formal clinical mentoring will be performed weekly with direct resident supervision, assistance, and feedback to enhance clinical practice for an average of 4 hours a week.

Scholarly Activity:

A scholarly activity in the form of contribution to the body of physical therapy evidence will be performed by each resident. Examples include but are not limited to case studies, case series, literature reviews, or program development strategies. The scholarly activity will consist of a written paper and a poster presentation given during a formal hospital-wide annual Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Research Day. Opportunities to publish or submit for conference poster presentations will be given as needed/desired by individual residents.

Journal Clubs:

Each resident will be responsible for participation in monthly journal clubs. These department-wide meetings are opportunities for residents to explore current evidence and develop case-based presentations. These will be presented to the resident faculty, mentors, and staff for development of case-based critical literature appraisal and public speaking skills.

Lunch and Learns:

Each resident will be responsible for participation and leading lunch and learn discussions. These meetings are performed to facilitate discussion for examination, evaluation, differential diagnosis, and treatment of various specific topics related to pelvic and women’s health.

