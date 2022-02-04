Veteran Town Hall

We are hosting a virtual Veterans' Town Hall Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. CT. The meeting will be held through a free web-based platform called Microsoft Teams.

Our leadership and experts will discuss COVID-19 cases and rates, Black History Month and health and wellness. Our friends from the Nashville Veterans Benefits Administration will be present as well to provide you with a benefits update!

You can join the virtual town hall from your smartphone, computer or dial-in. To join the town hall from your smartphone or computer, simply click the link listed below once it's time to get started. To dial-in and listen, call 1-872-701-0185 and enter access code 711081623#.

If you have questions you'd like addressed, send them to TVHPublicAffairs@va.gov.