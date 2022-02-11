Join us for our virtual hiring fair for nurses on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:15 a.m. CT on Facebook Live! We'll talk about and answer YOUR questions about sign on bonuses, work-life balance, tips and tricks for your resume, and so much more! You don't want to miss out! Send your resume to TVHS-CAREERS@va.gov.

The hiring fair will be held virtually through Facebook Live, and you don't need a Facebook account to participate. To join the event, visit facebook.com/VATVHS. Make sure to pre-register so we can follow up with you after the event.