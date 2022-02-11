 Skip to Content

Virtual Hiring Fair for Nurses

The virtual hiring fair for nurses is Feb. 16 at 11:15 a.m. CT via Facebook Live.

We're hosting a virtual hiring fair for nurses.

When
Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
11:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. CST
Cost
Free

Registration

Pre-register for our virtual hiring fair for nurses. This will let our team follow up with you about career opportunities and we can ensure we've answered all your questions. 

Join us for our virtual hiring fair for nurses on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:15 a.m. CT on Facebook Live! We'll talk about and answer YOUR questions about sign on bonuses, work-life balance, tips and tricks for your resume, and so much more! You don't want to miss out! Send your resume to TVHS-CAREERS@va.gov.

The hiring fair will be held virtually through Facebook Live, and you don't need a Facebook account to participate. To join the event, visit facebook.com/VATVHS. Make sure to pre-register so we can follow up with you after the event. 

