Blood Drive

We've partnered with Blood Assurance to help with the nationwide blood shortage. #BALifeSaver and donate blood March 24 at our Murfreesboro campus in the auditorium from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Make your appointment TODAY at www.bloodassurance.org/vamc324 before slots fill up! Share your donation on social media using #BALifeSaver and #RollUpYourSleeveVA.