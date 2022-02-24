 Skip to Content

Blood Drive

Donate your blood at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, TN March 24 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Help save lives at our upcoming blood drive!

When
Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. CST
Where

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Building 107 - Auditorium

Cost
Free

Registration

Please schedule your donation appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted.

We've partnered with Blood Assurance to help with the nationwide blood shortage. #BALifeSaver and donate blood March 24 at our Murfreesboro campus in the auditorium from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Make your appointment TODAY at www.bloodassurance.org/vamc324 before slots fill up! Share your donation on social media using #BALifeSaver and #RollUpYourSleeveVA.

