Virtual Nurse Interviews

We are hosting virtual interviews for nurse applicants Tuesday, March 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT on Microsoft Teams. These interviews are open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants who are interested in a rewarding nursing career at TVHS.

Registration is required for an interview. Applicants can sign up at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GJJP3LP and must submit their resume to TVHS-Careers@va.gov. Applicants who don't submit their resume may not be interviewed. After registering, applicants will receive their interview time slot and meeting link on March 22. During the interview, candidates will be asked about their experience, education, achievements, and interests, as well as learn about current openings, benefits, salary, and more.

After the interview concludes, applicants will be contacted one to two weeks later with the results of their application.