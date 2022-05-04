Join us for the 12th annual VA2K Walk Wednesday, May 18! VA2K promotes healthy living while raising awareness and donations for Tennessee Valley’s homeless Veterans. The event is open and free to the public and will take place at the Nashville, Alvin C. York, Chattanooga and Clarksville campuses from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. local time.

All participants must sign-up at the Nashville ER circle, inside the Alvin C. York quadrangle, or at the front of the Chattanooga and Clarksville clinics. Donations are voluntary and can be dropped off at the VA2K Walk. You can make a donation without participating in the walk by calling 615-873-8567