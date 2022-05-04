 Skip to Content

VA2K Walk

VA 2k

When
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT
Where

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

VA2K Walk sign-up is located outside the Nashville ER circle, inside the Alvin C. York quadrangle, and in front of the Clarksville and Chattanooga clinics.

Cost
Free

Join us for the 12th annual VA2K Walk Wednesday, May 18! VA2K promotes healthy living while raising awareness and donations for Tennessee Valley’s homeless Veterans. The event is open and free to the public and will take place at the Nashville, Alvin C. York, Chattanooga and Clarksville campuses from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. local time.

All participants must sign-up at the Nashville ER circle, inside the Alvin C. York quadrangle, or at the front of the Chattanooga and Clarksville clinics. Donations are voluntary and can be dropped off at the VA2K Walk. You can make a donation without participating in the walk by calling 615-873-8567

