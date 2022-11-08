Onboarding Event

New employees who were tentatively hired are encouraged to attend our onboarding event Nov. 17

New employees who were tentatively hired are encouraged to attend our onboarding event Nov. 17 at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro. This event is only open to new employees who were invited by our HR team.

This onboarding event will expedite the hiring process (i.e. finger prints, credentialing, physicals, blood work, etc.). Please RSVP your onboarding appointment here: VA Hiring/Onboarding Event: VA Hiring/Onboarding Event - November 17, 2022 (signupgenius.com). Please contact your HR point of contact if you have questions.

When you arrive, please look for the green arrows with "VA Event" directing you to event parking and the event. The onboarding event will take place in Building 6.