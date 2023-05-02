Virtual Veteran Town Hall

Join us Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m. CT on Microsoft Teams for the latest news and information. You'll hear from TVHS leaders and learn about mental health and community care resources.

We encourage you to join the meeting from your computer or smartphone so you can follow along with the presentation. It's best to join 5 minutes before the start time to make sure your audio is working.

If unable to join from a computer, you can dial-in and listen by calling 1-872-701-0185 and enter code 409467458#.