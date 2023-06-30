Nursing Career Fair

We're hiring RNs, LPNs, and nursing assistants to work at our Murfreesboro campus July 13 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT! The career fair is located in Bldg. 6 of the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Highly qualified candidates can receive up to a $20,000 sign-on bonus.

Visit Nurse Hiring Fairs At Tennessee Valley to learn which items to bring and why a career in VA is so exceptional.