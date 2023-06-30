Skip to Content
Nursing Career Fair

Nursing Career Fair

We're hiring RNs, LPNs, and nursing assistants to work at our Murfreesboro campus July 13 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT!

When:

Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Bldg. 6

Cost:

Free

We're hiring RNs, LPNs, and nursing assistants to work at our Murfreesboro campus July 13 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT! The career fair is located in Bldg. 6 of the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn.  Highly qualified candidates can receive up to a $20,000 sign-on bonus.

Visit Nurse Hiring Fairs At Tennessee Valley  to learn which items to bring and why a career in VA is so exceptional. 

