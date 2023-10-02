Skip to Content
2023 Veterans Day Parade

Saluting the American flag

TVHS Annual Veterans Day Parade - Nov. 4

When:

Sat. Nov 4, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN

Cost:

Free

The 2023 Veterans Day Parade will take place Nov. 4 on the Alvin C. York campus located at 3400 Lebanon Road in Murfreesboro, TN.

Pre-parade entertainment begins at 10 a.m. followed by the parade step-off at 11 a.m.

This year's theme is: POW/MIA, You are Not Forgotten.

