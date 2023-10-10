In celebration of Veterans Day, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting a Veteran-only career fair Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, from noon - 6 p.m. at the William O. Beach Civic Hall.

The career fair is open to Veterans interested in working at the Nashville VA Medical Center or Clarksville VA Clinic. Veterans can apply and interview for the following open positions: clinical pharmacist, clinic scheduler, housekeeping aide, pharmacy technician, police officer, and social worker.

Veterans will have an opportunity to be interviewed on-the-spot and may receive a job offer. If a job offer is extended, the applicant will be asked to complete additional forms. The entire process should take no longer than one hour.

To be considered, Veterans must have been discharged or released from active duty in the armed forces under honorable conditions (honorable or general discharge). Veterans are required to bring their resume, a valid DD-214, two forms of identification, and two supervisory references. Veterans applying for a social worker or pharmacist position should bring valid credentials.

Register here by Friday, Nov. 3., and visit the TVHS website for additional details.

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.